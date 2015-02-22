Preview: Temple at Tulsa

Tulsa and Temple each have absorbed a recent loss to SMU, and now both teams find themselves looking up at the Mustangs in the American Athletic Conference standings. Tulsa and the visiting Owls can make a push toward the top spot in the AAC when they meet Sunday. The Golden Hurricane enter the matchup one game behind SMU while Temple sits third in the AAC, 2 1/2 games behind the Mustangs.

Tulsa lost back-to-back games to SMU and Connecticut before topping East Carolina on Wednesday behind 19 points from James Woodard and a terrific all-around game from Shaquille Harrison (12 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks). Harrison scored a season-high 24 points as the Golden Hurricane won at Temple last month. That defeat was part of a three-game skid for the Owls, who rebounded with seven straight victories before falling to SMU on Thursday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT TEMPLE (19-8, 10-4 AAC): Will Cummings scored a team-high 14 points against SMU and leads the Owls at 13.7 per game, but he is shooting 37.4 percent on the season and has shot below 40 percent in four of his last five games. Cummings’ shooting percentage this season is actually the best of the Owls’ three starting guards, as Jesse Morgan and Quenton DeCosey shoot 35.6 and 36.3 percent, respectively. Those two are capable 3-point shooters, however, while Cummings is 1-of-24 from beyond the arc since Jan. 7.

ABOUT TULSA (18-7, 11-2): The Golden Hurricane defense did a masterful job in the first matchup - particularly against DeCosey and Morgan, who combined for 4-of-31 shooting (1-of-19 from 3-point range) in the 63-56 Tulsa win. The Golden Hurricane are not a good shooting team in any respect, but Woodard has made 63 3-pointers - 37 more than any of his teammates - and went 4-of-8 from the arc against East Carolina. Brandon Swannegan scored a career-high 16 points against the Pirates and is shooting 19-of-27 in his last eight games.

TIP-INS

1. DeCosey has gone five straight games without shooting above 33.3 percent from the floor.

2. Morgan is 10-of-22 from behind the arc in the last three contests after going 2-of-17 in the previous three.

3. The Golden Hurricane have not allowed more than 70 points in a regulation game since Dec. 13.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 61, Temple 58