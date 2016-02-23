Preview: Temple at Tulsa

It’s basically now or never for Tulsa if the Golden Hurricane have any chance of winning the American Athletic Conference regular-season title. Tulsa sits 1 1/2 games behind first-place Temple but can pick up significant ground Tuesday with a home win over the Owls.

Temple appears to be well situated for an NCAA Tournament bid, but Tulsa likely needs a strong finish to get into the Field of 68. The Golden Hurricane have won four of their last five games, including quality victories against SMU and Cincinnati. The Owls have won six of their last seven with the only loss in that stretch coming against No. 1 Villanova in a non-conference affair. Temple and Tulsa met in Philadelphia earlier this month with the Owls emerging with a 83-79 victory in overtime behind Quenton DeCosey’s 21 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT TEMPLE (17-9, 11-3 AAC): The Owls entered the week ranked 266th in the nation in scoring (69.3) and fell right on that number in Sunday’s 69-66 win at Houston. Obi Enechionyia scored a career-high 26 points - his third consecutive strong performance - and has knocked down 12 3-pointers over his last three outings. DeCosey has surpassed 40 percent shooting only once in his last six games and is coming off an eight-point effort - his second-lowest total of the season - on 2-of-12 shooting versus Houston.

ABOUT TULSA (18-9, 10-5): In Sunday’s 75-67 win at UCF, Pat Birt scored 26 points and made four 3-pointers - the fifth time in his last six games he has made at least that many. Shaquille Harrison has registered double-digit points in six straight games beginning with a 20-point effort against Temple and averages 15 points to go with team highs of 5.5 rebounds and four assists. James Woodard paces the team in scoring (15.8 points) but has shot above 39 percent in only two of his last nine games.

TIP-INS

1. The Owls have 3-point threats throughout their lineup, but Jaylen Bond (9.8 points, 8.0 rebounds) isn’t among them with 21 misses in 24 attempts this season.

2. Birt had a game-high 22 points in the first matchup with Temple, kicking off his current run of 20-plus points in four of the last six games.

3. Woodard has three double-doubles this season, one of which came against the Owls (18 points, 10 rebounds).

PREDICTION: Tulsa 63, Temple 59