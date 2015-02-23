Tulsa 55, Temple 39: James Woodard registered 16 points and seven rebounds to fuel the Golden Hurricane to a home victory in American Athletic Conference play.

Rashad Smith had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Tulsa (19-7, 12-2), which moved within a half-game of SMU for first place in the league standings. The Golden Hurricane, who also received 10 points from Brandon Swannegan, limited the Owls to 17 second-half points to win comfortably.

Will Cummings scored 15 points for Temple (19-9, 10-5), which remains in third place in the conference despite losing for the second straight game. The Owls put up hideous shooting percentages from the field (24.6), the arc (1-of-14) and the foul line (10-of-24), while totaling four times as many turnovers (12) as assists (three).

The Golden Hurricane held a four-point halftime lead before scoring nine of the first 11 points of the second half, including a 3-pointer and two foul shots by Woodard. Tulsa held Temple to four points in the first 13 minutes of the second session before the Owls rallied to make the final score a bit more respectable.

Temple, which has been one of the worst shooting teams in the country all season, shot 8-of-33 in the first half - 0-of-7 from behind the arc - and also missed half of its 12 foul shots. Tulsa wasn’t any more impressive, shooting 34.6 percent, not to mention an ugly 5-of-13 effort from the foul line, but Woodard’s nine points helped the team to a 26-22 lead at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cummings shot 4-of-4 in the first half while his teammates were 4-of-29. ... Owls G Jesse Morgan shot 1-of-6 and went 2-for-23 against Tulsa this season, including 1-of-16 from long range. ... Jaylen Bond grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds for Temple, including six of his team’s 15 offensive rebounds.