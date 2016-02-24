FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tulsa 74, Temple 55
#US College Basketball
February 24, 2016

Tulsa 74, Temple 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tulsa 74, Temple 55

Junior guard Pat Birt scored 23 points to lead Tulsa to a 74-55 victory over Temple on Tuesday night at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Senior guard James Woodard had 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Tulsa (19-9, 11-5 American Athletic Conference). Senior guard Marquel Curtis had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Sophomore forward Obi Enechionyia scored 17 points for Temple (17-10, 11-4). Senior guard Quenton DeCosey had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Temple took a 15-11 lead on a 3-pointer by DeCosey and went up 25-13 on a layup by senior forward Jaylen Bond. Tulsa staged a 15-2 run to take a 28-27 lead on a 3-pointer by Birt and carried a 31-29 lead into the break.

The Golden Hurricane went up 34-29 early in the second half. The Owls cut the deficit to one moments later, but Tulsa scored eight of the next 10 points to go up 47-40. The Golden Hurricane took a 55-44 lead on a 3-pointer by senior guard Rashad Ray, went up 60-46 on a layup by Curtis and led by as many as 19.

Tulsa shot 44.3 percent from the field while holding Temple to 37-percent shooting.

