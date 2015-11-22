Preview: Temple vs. Utah

No. 16 Utah looks to pick itself off the mat after a humbling semifinal defeat when it takes on Temple in the third-place game of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off Sunday in San Juan. The Utes won their first three games of the campaign before suffering a 90-66 setback against Miami (Fla.) on Friday, despite shooting 50 percent from the field.

“Our team needs to get tougher collectively and individually.” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told reporters. “I’ve always thought the aggressor wins when it comes to the foul line and we pretty much got punched in the mouth, and we didn’t do a very good job of responding.” The Utes must be sharper against Temple, which defeated Minnesota in the first round before falling 74-69 against No. 20 Butler on Friday. Senior forward Jaylen Bond has been a force for the Owls while averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds in the tournament and faces a major challenge against Utah’s 7-0 forward Jakob Poeltl inside. Temple’s other loss came against No. 1 North Carolina.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEMPLE (1-2): The Owls let an early 12-2 lead get away against Butler and shot 38 percent from the field for the game – just below their seasonal mark (38.5). Quenton DeCosey poured in 24 points in the semifinals and leads the team at 15.7 per game while fellow senior guard Devin Coleman (14.7) has been productive in an expanded role. Point guard Josh Brown runs the show, averaging 4.3 assists, and forward Obi Enechionyia boasts 19 points in the tournament after missing the North Carolina game with an ankle injury.

ABOUT THE UTAH (3-1): The Utes turned the ball over 16 times against Miami, leading to 23 points off those miscues for the Hurricanes. “You can’t defend turnovers,” Krystkowiak told reporters. “It just puts too much strain on your basketball squad to have to do that and it’s really hard to overcome.” Forward Jordan Loveridge is scoring 20.3 points per game and shooting 58.1 percent from the field over the first four games while Poeltl (18 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks) and guard Lorenzo Bonam (11 points) have also been productive.

TIP-INS

1. Bond, who led the American Athletic Conference in rebounding last season, is 14-of-28 from the field in the tournament.

2. Utah F Kyle Kuzma is 1-for-9 from the field in Puerto Rico after averaging 17.5 points in the first two games of the season.

3. The Owls have drained 26 shots from 3-point range in the first three games – led by seven from Coleman.

PREDICTION: Utah 75, Temple 68