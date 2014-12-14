Preview: Temple at Villanova

The way it is looking now, nobody can stand in the way of No. 7 Villanova winning basketball games, not even Big Five rival Temple, which the Wildcats will host Sunday. The Wildcats made Illinois their latest victim Tuesday at Madison Square Garden to remain unbeaten, but still need two more victories to match last year’s 11-0 start. “I know people are sick of hearing this, but we really do look at it one game at a time,” coach Jay Wright told the media. “When you start looking ahead, that’s when you get beaten. We are putting everything into Temple.”

Judging by common Big Five opponents, the Owls will have all they can handle with Villanova, who won last season’s meeting on the road. Temple endured a 58-56 loss to Saint Joseph‘s, a team Villanova defeated by 28 points, and posted a one-point win over La Salle, which lost by 14 to the Wildcats. “They’re such a good team,” Owls coach Fran Dunphy told reporters of Villanova. “They share the ball. They defend. They have a lot of really good parts to their team. It will be a great challenge for us.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT TEMPLE (6-3): The Owls average 62.4 points and get nearly half of those from two players - Will Cummings and Quenton DeCosey - who together score 29.2 points per game. Dunphy’s team is one of the worst in the country in shooting at 36.4 percent, but the Owls make up for it on defense, holding their opponents to 37.5 percent. “I think we are coming together,” Dunphy told reporters. “I think we’re defensively okay. We’ve got to get better there.”

ABOUT VILLANOVA (9-0): For a team that averages 75.1 points, the Wildcats sure do spread out the scoring as no one averages better than 12.9 points. Junior guard Dylan Ennis leads the team in scoring and is probably Wright’s most consistent player, scoring eight or more points in every game but one with a high of 19 points in the season opener. “He is a very intelligent person,” Wright told reporters of Ennis, who is in his second full season after transferring from Rice. “As a basketball player, he really enjoyed using his athleticism, his speed, his aggressiveness.”

TIP-INS

1. Despite a 2-3 record since 2009, Villanova holds a slim 44-42 edge in the series, which began in 1921.

2. Temple ranks sixth in wins by a Division I school, behind only Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, Duke and Syracuse.

3. After Temple, the Wildcats will close December at home against former Big East rival Syracuse, New Jersey Institute of Technology and No. 19 Butler.

PREDICTION: Villanova 68, Temple 57