No. 7 Villanova 85, Temple 62: Darrun Hilliard and Josh Hart scored 20 points each as the Wildcats remained unbeaten by topping the Owls at home in a Big 5 game.

Hart and Hilliard each made 6-of-7 from the field and nailed three 3-pointers apiece in becoming the first 20-point scorers of the season for Villanova (10-0). JayVaughn Pinkston had 12 points and Daniel Ochefu added 10 and five rebounds for the Wildcats, who have back-to-back 10-0 starts for the first time in school history.

Quenton DeCosey finished with 18 points on 4-of-16 shooting and Will Cummings went 4-of-14 in scoring 14 points for Temple (6-4). Obi Enechionyia had 10 points - all in the first half - and Jaylen Bond posted seven points and seven rebounds for the Owls.

With Cummings and DeCosey limited to a combined seven points on 1-of-12 shooting, Enechionyia was a difference-maker for Temple, which kept the deficit to single digits for most of the first half. The Wildcats ultimately stretched the lead into double figures in the final minutes and Hilliard and Hart made 3-pointers to make it 39-26 at the break.

It didn’t take long for Villanova to turn it into a rout, going up by 17 points on two free throws by Echefu with 12 minutes left and later by 23 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Ryan Arcidiacono and Hilliard. The Wildcats got a little sloppy in the final six minutes, allowing Temple to cut the deficit to 13 points, but the win - which gave Villanova its ninth straight Big Five title - was never in danger.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Villanova made twice as many field goals (14) as Temple on the same number of attempts in the first half. ... Hart’s 15 first-half points came on perfect shooting, which included 5-of-5 from the field and 3-of-3 at the foul line. ... The teams combined to go 44-of-58 from the line.