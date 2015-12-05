Preview: Temple at Wisconsin

Fresh off its biggest win of the season, Wisconsin takes aim at visiting Temple on Saturday afternoon. Fans can expect a low-scoring affair, as the Badgers rank 229th in the nation in scoring entering Friday, while the Owls are 235th, and neither team shoots well from the 3-point line.

The Badgers won at previously undefeated Syracuse on Wednesday behind a strong effort from Nigel Hayes (15 points, 12 rebounds) and a dominant rebounding performance (51-25). Hayes is averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds, although his shooting percentage (36.1) is significantly below his mark from last season (49.7). Temple’s Quenton DeCosey has enjoyed the opposite effect this year, raising his shooting percentage from 37.7 as a junior to a crisp 50 percent this season en route to a team-high 15.5 scoring average. DeCosey had 22 points in a 79-70 triumph against Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT TEMPLE (3-3): The Owls have three double-digit scorers aside from DeCosey with Jalen Bond (11.2 points) also averaging a team-high 6.8 rebounds. DeCosey, Devin Coleman and Obi Enechionyia each has made a team-leading nine 3-pointers, although five other Owls have attempted at least 10 3-pointers on the year. Temple averages just eight turnovers per contest with only DeCosey (16) having committed more than six turnovers all season.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (5-3): Bronson Koenig is the team’s top scorer at 15.6 points and is 19-for-21 from the foul line, although the junior guard incredibly has zero steals in 291 minutes. Koenig has drained 20 3-pointers - just six fewer than all of his teammates combined - with Hayes (27.3 percent) taking a deep fall from his 3-point percentage last season (39.6). Ethan Happ has been the best of the Badgers’ eight freshmen with averages of 11 points and 8.5 rebounds, highlighted by an 18-point, 15-board performance against the Orange.

TIP-INS

1. Since going 0-of-3 from the foul line in his season debut, DeCosey is 22-of-23 from the stripe.

2. Temple’s best win came against another Big Ten team - a 75-70 victory against Minnesota last month behind 19 points from Bond and 15 from Coleman.

3. Happ has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in six of the Badgers’ eight games.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 61, Temple 59