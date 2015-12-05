EditorsNote: Update 1: fixes spelling of Quenton in ninth graph

Wisconsin 76, Temple 60

MADISON, Wis. -- Junior forward Nigel Hayes scored a game-high 18 points to lead Wisconsin to a 76-60 victory against Temple on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Junior guard Bronson Koenig added 17 and junior guard Zak Showalter 11 for the Badgers (6-3).

Hayes also had a game-high 12 rebounds as the Badgers won their second straight game and snapped the Owls’ two-game winning streak.

Temple senior guard Jaylen Bond scored a team-high 12 points on 6-for-13 shooting for the Owls (3-4). Bonds also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Owls missed five straight possessions during a first-half scoring drought that stretched 3:37. Bonds’ layup at 7:46 cut into the Badgers’ lead at 20-12.

Temple freshman guard Levan Alston Jr. came off the bench to chip in eight points in the first, and finished with 11 points and five rebounds in the setback.

Freshman guard Trey Lowe contributed 10 points in a reserve role for the Owls.

The Owls made buckets on four of five possessions to open the second -- including four points from Bond -- that cut Wisconsin’s lead to 39-34 with 17:38 to go.

But the Owls wilted under Wisconsin’s defensive pressure as the game wore on. The Badgers held leading scorer Quenton DeCosey to three points. DeCosey, a senior guard, entered the game with a 15.5 points-per-game average.