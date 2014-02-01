Preview: Tennessee at Alabama

The top two active career scoring leaders in the SEC square off Saturday when Alabama hosts Tennessee. Alabama’s Trevor Releford notched 1,642 points while Jordan McRae scored 1,206 with the Volunteers. The Crimson Tide and Tennessee clashed three times last season, including an SEC tournament quarterfinal in which Releford scored 14 points to help lift the Crimson Tide to victory.

The Volunteers haven’t earned a victory in Tuscaloosa since 2010 but that drought could end against struggling Alabama. The Crimson Tide dropped three of their last four games, including Thursday’s 74-55 loss to in-state rival Auburn. Tennessee will test Alabama’s 9-3 record at home, with eight of those wins coming at Coleman Coliseum.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TENNESSEE (13-7, 4-3 SEC): McRae bounced back from a miserable shooting night against No. 4 Florida with 26 points in Wednesday’s 86-70 victory over Mississippi. The Volunteers outrebounded the Rebels 45-27 and continue to display dominance on the boards, averaging 39.8 rebounds on the season. Alabama is 2-9 when being outrebounded in a game - an area Tennessee holds the clear advantage.

ABOUT ALABAMA (9-11, 3-4 SEC): The Crimson Tide have only one day between games as a winter storm in Alabama pushed back the Auburn game one day. The extra day had an apparent effect in Thursday’s loss as the team struggled on 19-of-53 shooting, to which coach Anthony Grant told reporters after the game: “We don’t have any excuses.” Retin Obasohan, who missed the last two contests with a hip flexor, returned to the lineup and played 25 minutes off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee is 13-3 in February under coach Cuonzo Martin.

2. Alabama has won 12 of the last 17 meetings.

3. McRae scored 65 points over the last three games and was 6-of-7 behind the arc against Mississippi.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 82, Alabama 75