Preview: Tennessee at Alabama

Two teams with first-year coaches that could really use a win face off when Tennessee visits Alabama on Tuesday. Coach Avery Johnson’s Alabama squad is 1-5 in SEC play, while Rick Barnes’ first Volunteers team is 3-4 in league contests.

The Crimson Tide looked like a possible contender when it knocked off previously unbeaten South Carolina in mid-January, but three losses by a combined 16 points have Alabama sitting in a tie at the bottom of the SEC standings. Guard Retin Obasohan has been playing even better against SEC competition, averaging 18.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in his last seven games. The Volunteers come in off their own win over South Carolina and with one of the top offenses in the SEC, averaging 79.3 points, led by Kevin Punter Jr.’s 23.3 points per game. But Tennessee also gives up an average of 76.6 points, so the Crimson Tide will look to push the tempo to get their offense in gear.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT TENNESSEE (10-9, 3-4 SEC): Players are usually judged on their value by scoring numbers, but not senior forward Armani Moore, who is averaging 12 points but only six in league play. In fact, Moore has scored a total of five points in Tennessee’s three conference victories, but leads the team with averages of 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in league play and is the team’s toughest defender. “If I go out and compete hard and we win the game, I‘m happy,” Moore told reporters. “There are a lot of things that a team needs to be successful. I think you have to have guys like me who are not only willing to score points, but also do things in other areas, especially on the defensive end.”

ABOUT ALABAMA (10-8, 1-5): The close losses Alabama has suffered in its last few outings have put a spotlight on the team’s free-throw shooting, with the team hitting 64.4 percent. Johnson said he’s trying to have his players put in more work at the line but admits it’s not always about the physical part of shooting from the line. “We’ve put a big emphasis on it. We stop during practice and work on it a lot,” Johnson told reporters. “We do a lot of different things to try to improve our free throw shooting. But sometimes, it’s not always a mechanical thing as it is a confidence thing, trying to stay calm. You miss one free throw or miss two in a row, that’s like a defensive stop (for the opponent).”

TIP-INS

1. The Volunteers lead the SEC in free-throw percentage, hitting 81.5 percent of their attempts in league play.

2. G Arthur Edwards has started to find his offensive game of late for Alabama, matching his career high of 17 points twice in six SEC contests.

3. Barnes is looking to complete a sweep of the other first-year coaches in the SEC, having already beaten Florida’s Mike White and Mississippi State’s Ben Howland.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 75, Alabama 72