Tennessee 76, Alabama 59: Jarnell Stokes earned his 30th career double-double with a season-high 22 points and 16 rebounds as the Volunteers rolled past the host Crimson Tide in Southeastern Conference play.

Jordan McRae finished with a game-high 26 points and was 5-of-10 from 3-point range for Tennessee (14-7, 5-3), which ended a four-year drought at Coleman Coliseum. Josh Richardson chipped in 12 points and had three of the team’s 13 assists.

Trevor Releford scored 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting and dished out six assists for Alabama (9-12, 3-5), which has dropped four of its last five games. Nick Jacobs had 13 points and six rebounds off the bench and Shannon Hale added seven points.

The Volunteers went on a 10-2 run at the 10:35 mark of the first half and jumped out to a 22-12 advantage despite 8-of-27 shooting. Tennessee went 6-of-15 from behind the arc with three triples from McRae but Alabama trimmed the lead to 30-23 at intermission.

The Crimson Tide opened the second half with an 8-3 spurt to come within a basket of tying the game - the closest it would get after the break. Tennessee made it a double-digit lead at the 12:58 mark on a layup by Stokes and never looked back as Alabama struggled with 20-of-51 shooting on the night.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stokes earned his third straight double-double and fifth in the last six games for Tennessee. ... The Volunteers had previously shot 24 percent from 3-point range in SEC road games but finished at 45 percent against Alabama. ... Crimson Tide G Retin Obasohan had six points on 1-of-7 shooting in his second game back from a hip injury.