Alabama 63, Tennessee 57

Senior guard Retin Obasohan scored 22 points and junior forward Shannon Hale added 20 points and eight rebounds as Alabama rallied for a 63-57 win over Tennessee on Tuesday in Southeastern Conference play at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Senior guard Arthur Edwards drained the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 37.4 seconds left for the Crimson Tide (11-8, 2-5). Obasohan followed with a clinching three-point play 20 seconds later as Alabama recovered from a 15-point, second-half deficit.

Senior guard Kevin Punter scored 15 points and junior guard Robert Hubbs III added 13 for the Volunteers (10-10, 3-5). Freshman forward Admiral Schofield added 10 points for Tennessee, which missed 15 straight shots during a long scoring drought to see the double-digit lead evaporate.

The Crimson Tide trailed by eight with just over four minutes left when Obasohan scored six of the next eight points, including a driving hoop to tie the score at 55 with 1:45 remaining. Hale made two free throws to cap 10-0 run to put Alabama ahead by two and Tennessee senior forward Derrick Reese tied the score at 57 on a tip-in with 1:02 to go.

Alabama was on the verge of being blown out when it trailed by 15 points with less than 14 minutes to play but Hale scored 10 straight points and Obasohan followed with the next four as the Crimson Tide moved within 48-47. Tennessee missed 15 consecutive shots before Hubbs converted a three-point play and Punter followed with two free throws and a baseline jumper to boost its lead to eight with 4:16 to go.

The Volunteers trailed by one early in the second half before erupting on an 18-5 surge. Punter drained three 3-pointers and Schofield made two from being the arc as Tennessee held a 48-33 lead with 13:54 remaining before going scoreless over the next 8:28.

Alabama missed eight consecutive shots early in the game as Tennessee rolled off 14 straight points to take a 16-4 lead. The Volunteers led by eight after senior forward Armani Moore’s basket with 3:03 left in the half before Obasohan scored five points in a half-ending 7-0 run as the Crimson Tide trailed 25-24 at the break.