Preview: Tennessee at Arkansas

After its most successful regular season since the program’s heyday in the 1990s, Arkansas begins its postseason push Friday with a quarterfinal matchup against Tennessee in the SEC tournament in Nashville. Despite a loss to LSU on a buzzer-beater to end the regular season, the Razorbacks have posted their most wins in a season in 17 years and finished with their highest SEC victory total (13) since the 1994 national championship squad. Their No. 2 seed marks the program’s best since 1995.

SEC Player of the Year Bobby Portis averaged 17 points on 63.6 percent shooting and 9.5 rebounds as Arkansas split a pair of meetings with Tennessee this season. The second encounter - a 69-64 win for the Razorbacks on Jan. 27 - was early in a 2-9 swoon for the No. 10 seed Volunteers, who recovered to win two of their final three games in the regular season before upending No. 7 seed Vanderbilt 67-61 in the second round Thursday. Josh Richardson scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half as Tennessee ended the game on a 20-2 run.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT TENNESSEE (16-15): Richardson had 13 points early in his big second-half performance Thursday, while Robert Hubbs III was the closer for the Volunteers. He had nine of his 16 points in the final six-plus minutes, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with just over two minutes remaining to give Tennessee the lead for good. The sophomore, who averaged 15.5 points on 66.7 percent shooting against Arkansas this season, has scored in double figures in three straight games for the first time in his career.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (24-7): Portis was the second player in Razorbacks history to claim SEC Player of the Year, joining two-time recipient Corliss Williamson. The sophomore led the league in shooting (56.3 percent) and ranked in the top five in scoring (17.8), rebounding (8.7) and double-doubles (11). Portis, who had a career-high 15 rebounds in the loss to LSU, needs 29 points and one rebound to become the first Arkansas player to reach 1,000 points and 500 boards as a sophomore.

TIP-INS

1. Volunteers G Kevin Punter is shooting 31 percent - including 6-of-25 from long range - over the course of a five-game slump and he missed all six of his 3-point tries against Arkansas this season.

2. Razorbacks G Michael Qualls is averaging 16.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals - all above his season norms - over the last three games.

3. Arkansas is 20-0 when forcing at least 15 turnovers.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 72, Tennessee 62