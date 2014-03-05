Preview: Tennessee at Auburn

Tennessee travels to Auburn on Wednesday and, depending on how events transpire, could earn itself an extra day of rest for next week’s SEC tournament. The Volunteers are tied with Arkansas for fourth place in the conference standings, but they own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Razorbacks and could clinch the fourth seed – and a bye into the quarterfinals – with a victory and an Arkansas loss at home to Mississippi. Auburn currently sits in 12th place and could finish anywhere from 11th to 14th.

The Tigers have dropped five of their past seven contests, their second rough stretch of the SEC season. The first came at the start of conference play, when the Tigers lost six in a row, including a 78-67 loss at Tennessee on Jan. 15. The Volunteers are on the upswing in winning of three of their past four games, including a 76-38 rout of Vanderbilt on Saturday in which Antonio Barton scored a season-high 21 points and hit five 3-pointers, tying a career high.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TENNESSEE (18-11, 9-7 SEC): Jordan McRae is third in the SEC in scoring at 19.3 points and is complemented by Jarnell Stokes’ 14.3 points, 10.4 rebounds (tied for first in the league) and 51.4 percent shooting from the field (third in the conference). The Volunteers are 28th nationally in scoring defense at 62.6, and have surrendered fewer than 60 points in four of their past five victories. The 38 points allowed to Vanderbilt is a school record for fewest scored by an opponent.

ABOUT AUBURN (13-14, 5-11 SEC): The Tigers are going to finish in the bottom four of the conference standings for the fourth consecutive season, raising questions about head coach Tony Barbee’s future. Senior Chris Denson is second in the SEC in scoring at 19.9, but finished with just six points in Saturday’s 73-57 loss to Alabama. Junior KT Harrell averages 18.5 points (sixth in the SEC) and scored 21 on Saturday after shooting 10-for-34 from the field in his three previous contests.

TIP-INS

1. The Volunteers got 21 points from McRae and a 14-point, 14-rebound performance from Stokes in the earlier victory over Auburn; Denson led the Tigers with 24 points.

2. Stokes needs 13 points to reach 1,000 for his career and ranks fourth in the nation in offensive rebounding (4.24 per game).

3. Barbee walked out of Saturday’s postgame press conference after being asked about his future.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 75, Auburn 62