Preview: Tennessee at Auburn

Two teams that can score face off in an SEC opener when Tennessee travels to face Auburn on Saturday afternoon. The Volunteers and Tigers average more than 79 points per game are are paced by two of the top scorers in the SEC in Tennessee’s Kevin Punter Jr. (22.2 points per game, second in the conference) and Auburn’s Kareem Canty (19.3, third).

Tennessee has won two straight with its only losses in December coming at nationally ranked Butler and against Gonzaga. Senior Armani Moore does a lot of everything for Tennessee, averaging 15.0 points, a team-high 8.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. The Tigers are more than a one-man team as well, with 6-10 Tyler Harris (14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds) and Cinmeon Bowers (12.5 points, 9.7 rebounds) providing inside strength. Bowers plays off the bench but has been putting up starter numbers, notching double-doubles in six of the last nine contests.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT TENNESSEE (7-5): As the team’s record indicates, Tennessee has been up and down this season. The Volunteers led Butler by 10 in the first half but ended up falling to the Bulldogs by eight, and coach Rick Barnes still isn’t sure about his first Tennessee squad as it heads into SEC play. “I do know that if we don’t figure out post defense and keep giving away baskets, then we’re not going to be very good, because conference play changes everything,” Barnes told reporters. “This time of year, teams that want to be good will keep finding ways to get better.”

ABOUT AUBURN (6-5): Bruce Pearl can’t hide that any game he coaches against Tennessee has a little extra feeling to it. Pearl, who coached the Volunteers from 2005 to 2011, racking up a 145-61 record, will have extra motivation to try to get a win against Tennessee. “Human nature would say, I’d say, ‘No, it doesn’t mean anything more to me,'” Pearl told reporters. “The Alabama game means more, it’s a rival. The Kentucky game means more, they’re the best program in our league. The Tennessee game means a little bit more. They did fire me. It’s something that’s just the truth.”

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee ranks tied for 10th in the country with Kentucky at 6.2 blocked shots per game and 21st in the nation with 10.6 turnovers.

2. Canty’s 3.8 3-pointers made per game rank first in the SEC and third nationally.

3. The Volunteers have won eight straight meetings and lead the series 75-37.

PREDICTION: Auburn 79, Tennessee 74