Preview: Tennessee at Auburn

It's great to be a Tennessee men's basketball player these days with the team riding a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's encounter with host Auburn. The Volunteers have given themselves new life in the SEC, thanks in no small part to a stunning win over conference leader Kentucky as part of their recent run.

Tennessee built on the momentum of its two-point triumph over the Wildcats, finishing off a perfect homestand with a 70-58 victory over Kansas State on Saturday behind Grant Williams' team-high 17 points. "Throughout the season, we would have a good game, and then we would take a step back," Williams told reporters after the game. "So we just preached to each other that we were going to play hard and play our game and we did a good job with that." The Volunteers hit the road to face a Tigers team that split a pair of road games last week, falling at South Carolina before ending its winless run in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge with an 88-80 win over TCU. "That's probably the best we've competed this year," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT TENNESSEE (12-9, 4-4 SEC): Volunteers senior guard Robert Hubbs III was named SEC Player of the Week, following up his 25-point eruption in the upset over Kentucky with 10 points and seven rebounds in the triumph over Kansas State. Hubbs leads the team in scoring at 15.0 points per game and adds a healthy 5.1 rebounds but is struggling with his long range shot, having made just 3-of-20 attempts from beyond the arc on the season. Williams (11.2) joins Hubbs as the only other active player in double figures, while Lamonte Turner contributes 9.5 points and a team-best 3.2 assists.

ABOUT AUBURN (14-7, 3-5): The Tigers are the only team in the nation with freshmen making up the top four scorers - and it was Austin Wiley's time to shine against the Horned Frogs, as he reeled off a season-best 25 points to help Auburn post its highest tally since Dec. 15. That bumped his season average to 10.1, giving Auburn four players in double digits as he joins Mustapha Heron (15.4), Jared Harper (12.4) and Danjel Purifoy (11.8). The 6-11 Wiley has been particularly effective of late, averaging 16 points and 8.3 rebounds over his past four games.

TIP-INS

1. Heron has scored in double figures in all 21 games.

2. The Volunteers already have three true road wins in 2016-17 after notching just one a season ago.

3. Tennessee won two of the three meetings between the teams last season and is 10-1 in the last 11 encounters.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 76, Auburn 71