Preview: Tennessee at Butler

Butler is on quite a roll and will take four-gamewin streak and a No. 21 national ranking into Saturday’s home game againstTennessee. The Bulldogs also bring the country’s third highest-scoring offense (91.4 points per game) into the contest.

Following an 85-75 loss to Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 22 in the PuertoRico Tip-Off championship game, Butler has posted three double-digit wins and a78-76 road victory over the-No. 17 Cincinnati. The Bulldogs are coming off a93-66 rout of visiting VMI on Monday night – the team’s third game this seasonwith at least 90 points. “We have some versatility, and when we’re playingwell, we have an unselfish bunch,” coach Chris Holtmann said at hispost-game news conference Monday. “That’s who they are.” Tennessee is coming off a 13-day break – the program’s longest in-seasonlayoff since 1967 – since suffering back-to-back losses to George Washington (73-70)and Nebraska (82-71) in the Barclays Center Classic on Nov. 27-28.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT TENNESSEE (4-3): During the nearly two-weekbreak, the Volunteers suffered a pair of setbacks. Guard Robert Hubbs III, theteam’s third-leading scorer at 15.3 points per game, underwent arthroscopicsurgery on his right knee Tuesday and will miss the Butler game, and later thatsame day, coach Rick Barnes announced that redshirt-freshman forward Jabari McGhee(3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds) is leaving the team to transfer. Senior guard KevinPunter is averaging a team-best 22.3 points on 54.4 percent shooting while forwardArmani Moore is contributing 15.6 points and a team-best 7.9 rebounds.

ABOUT BUTLER (7-1): After opening with a 144-71win over The Citadel, the Bulldogs are averaging 102.8 points per home game. Ledby guard Kellen Dunham (20 points) and forwards Kelan Martin (13.5) and AndrewChrabascz (13), six Butler players – including all five starters – areaveraging at least nine points per outing. Forwards Roosevelt Jones (7.5rebounds) and Tyler Wideman (6.4) are the leading rebounders on a team which isaveraging a plus-8.9 advantage on the glass.

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee’s 67-55 home win last season knottedthe series at two victories apiece.

2. Dunham is shooting 51.5 percent from thefloor, including 24-of-55 from 3-point range, and has made 34-of-36 free-throw attempts.

3. Led by Moore’s 2.43 blocked shots per game,the Volunteers rank 17th nationally with 6.14 swats per outing.

PREDICTION: Butler 83, Tennessee 70