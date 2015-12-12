No. 18 Butler 94, Tennessee 86

Sophomore forward Kelan Martin had 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 18 Butler to a 94-86 victory over Tennessee on Saturday in a nonconference game at famed Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Senior guard Roosevelt Jones added 21 points and 10 assists as the Bulldogs (8-1) won their fifth consecutive game.

Sophomore forward Tyler Wideman scored 14 points and senior guard Kellen Dunham tallied 12 points for Butler, which held a 39-26 rebounding advantage.

Related Coverage Preview: Tennessee at Butler

Senior guard Kevin Punter scored 27 points for the Volunteers (4-4).

Senior forward Armani Moore contributed 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Volunteers, while freshman forward Admiral Schofield had 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting and senior guard Devon Baulkman scored 13 points.

Tennessee played without starting guard Robert Hubbs III, who missed his first game since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. Hubbs averages 15.3 points per game.

The Volunteers trailed by double digits midway through the second half but crept to within 86-82 on Moore’s jumper with 4:27 left.

However, Tennessee missed its next eight shots from the field and the Bulldogs pushed the advantage to 11 in the final minute.

Butler led by five points at halftime but the Volunteers cut their deficit to 61-59 on two free throws by Baulkman with 14:11 remaining.

Martin erupted to score all the Bulldogs’ points during a 13-4 run that increased Butler’s lead to 74-63 with 10:32 remaining.0

Punter made two 3-pointers during a 10-0 burst that saw the Volunteers grab a 16-8 lead with 12:54 left in the first half.

Punter knocked down another 3-pointer to make it 32-24 with 6:56 remaining before Butler sprung to life with an 11-2 run and took a one-point lead on a 3-pointer by senior guard Jordan Gathers with 4:17 left.

The game was tied 39-39 after a 3-pointer by Schofield with three minutes to go. The Bulldogs controlled the rest of the half and took a 48-43 lead into the break.