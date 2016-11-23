Preview: Tennessee vs. Chaminade

Tennessee has played two solid games against ranked teams at the Maui Invitational, but the Volunteers don't have any wins to show for it - something they hope to change against tournament host Chaminade in Wednesday's seventh-place game. Tennessee briefly led No. 14 Wisconsin in the second half of Monday's tournament opener before losing by 12 points, then came back and pushed No. 12 Oregon to overtime Tuesday before losing 69-65.

Tennessee guard Detrick Mostella had another stellar first half for the Vols on Tuesday, scoring 18 of his 22 points in the first 20 minutes, a day after scoring all 12 of his points in the first half against Wisconsin. Mostella made 8-of-11 shots, 3-of-6 from 3-point range and grabbed a career-high nine rebounds, further bettering his chances of moving back into the starting lineup - a role he briefly had in the season opener. Jordan Bowden would likely be the odd-guard out among the current starters, as he's 4-for-14 from the floor in Maui and 1-for-8 from 3-point range. Chaminade has won just seven games since it began hosting this tournament in 1984 and came close to its eighth Tuesday against Connecticut before eventually losing 93-82.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TENNESSEE (1-3): The Vols certainly need more production from their starting five, as none reached double figures in scoring against Oregon and together they shot 7-for-29 with three assists and 15 turnovers. Freshman John Fulkerson made his bid for a starting spot, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in 37 minutes against the Ducks. Fulkerson had combined for just 20 minutes in the first three games and took only one field goal attempt in that span, so it will be interesting how he's used against smaller Chaminade.

ABOUT CHAMINADE (2-2): Rohndell Goodwin and Kiran Shastri came into the tournament averaging just over 20 points a game and the Silverswords will continue looking at them for offense. Goodwin scored 20 points against Connecticut and 18 in Monday's loss to No. 4 North Carolina, and Shastri has put up 13 and 19 points in the first two games. Chaminade has nobody in its rotation taller than 6-7, however, and that could be a real problem against Tennessee and players like Fulkerson.

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee has used a different starting lineup in each of its first four games.

2. Fulkerson is the first Tennessee freshman to record a double-double since current Denver Nuggets forward Jarnell Stokes had 11 points and 14 rebounds against Vanderbilt on March 3, 2012.

3. Chaminade's last victory at this tournament came against Texas in 2012, when the Longhorns were coached by Tennessee coach Rick Barnes.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 83, Chaminade 71