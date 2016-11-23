Hubbs powers Tennessee past Chaminade

Senior guard Robert Hubbs III scored a career-high 28 points, helping Tennessee roll past Chaminade 95-81 Wednesday in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

Junior guard Detrick Mostella came off the bench to score 14 points, and sophomore guard Shembari Phillips added 12 for the Volunteers, who went 1-2 in the tournament - but were competitive in losses to No. 16 Wisconsin and No. 13 Oregon.

Senior guard Rohndell Goodwin scored 22 points to lead the Silverswords, who lost all three games in the tournament.

Chaminade's Austin Pope hit a 3-pointer that cut the Tennessee lead to 83-74 with five minutes to play.

But Hubbs answered with an authoritative one-handed dunk, and the Vols maintained a double-digit lead down the stretch.

Kiran Shastri, the Silverswords' career leader in 3-pointers, hit from beyond the arc to give Chaminade an early 16-13 lead, before Tennessee got going.

The Vols scored the last seven points of the first half to open up a 51-40 lead.

Goodwin had 10 points to lead the Silverswords, who turned it over 10 times in the first half.

Goodwin, the Silverswords' leading scorer, turned his left ankle early in the second half and had to leave the game, but would return.

Shastri finished with 19 points and guard Sam Daly added 12 for Chaminade.

Tennessee returns to the mainland and has more than a week off before Georgia Tech visits Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 3. The Vols also face No. 4 North Carolina and No. 11 Gonzaga in December.

Chaminade returns to action Nov. 30 against Hawaii Hilo.