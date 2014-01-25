Preview: Tennessee at Florida

Jordan McRae shot down Florida last season and takes aim at the No. 6 Gators again on Saturday, when Tennessee attempts to end Florida’s school-record 25-game home winning streak. McRae scored 27 points in the Volunteers’ home victory last February and is coming off a superb effort in which he scored a season-high 34 points in Wednesday’s victory over Arkansas. The Gators have won 10 consecutive games and are the SEC’s lone unbeaten team in conference play.

Florida starts four seniors, and Thursday’s 68-62 victory over Alabama marked the 100th victory for that class. “It’s a great accomplishment,” forward Casey Prather said afterward. “It humbles us knowing that we have so far to go, but we have also come so far since our freshman year.” Tennessee has lost both its previous games against ranked foes (Wichita State and Kentucky) and badly needs a milestone victory to spruce up its postseason resume.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT TENNESSEE (12-6, 3-2 SEC): McRae’s huge outing marked the third 30-point performance of his career as he raised his team-best scoring average to 19.2. The ironic part is that coach Cuonzo Martin wasn’t sure the sharpshooter was on his game early in the contest. “I thought he got off to a slow start, rushing shots, I thought he was a little hesitant and off-balance and pressing a little bit, and then he settled down,” Martin said afterward. “For him, that was more of rocky top – just let’s play, getting up the court and making plays.”

ABOUT FLORIDA (16-2, 5-0): Guard Michael Frazier II bounced back from a scoreless outing against Auburn by scoring 18 points and matching his season high of five 3-pointers in the win over the Crimson Tide. Frazier, who averages 12.1 points, leads the Gators with 49 3-pointers and opens the interior for Prather (17.1 average, 61.1 percent shooting) and center Patric Young (10.6) when he’s hitting from beyond the arc. Prather returned to the starting lineup against Alabama after missing two games with a knee injury and then coming off the bench against Auburn.

TIP-INS

1. The Volunteers have defeated the Gators three consecutive times and have won 13 of the last 21 meetings.

2. Florida PG Scottie Wilbekin, who averages 12.5 points, has scored in double digits in 10 of the last 11 games.

3. Tennessee outrebounds opponents by 9.2 per game behind post players Jarnell Stokes (13.4 points, 9.7 rebounds) and Jeronne Maymon (11.2, 8.2).

PREDICTION: Florida 73, Tennessee 65