Preview: Tennessee vs. Florida

Fourth-seeded Tennessee, in search of its first SEC tournament title since 1979, faces its biggest obstacle when it takes on No. 1 Florida in the SEC tournament semifinals on Saturday in Atlanta. The regular-season champion Gators have won a school-record 24 straight games, including a 72-49 victory over Missouri in Friday’s quarterfinals. Tennessee, still regarded as an NCAA tournament bubble team in some projections, defeated No. 13 seed South Carolina 59-44 in its quarterfinal contest.

This will be the third meeting in the span of seven weeks with Florida blowing out the Volunteers 67-41 in the first meeting on Jan. 25 in Gainesville - the most lopsided loss in Tennessee coach Cuonzo Martin’s three-year coaching tenure. The Volunteers, though, led at halftime 34-33 in the rematch in Knoxville and trailed by just one point with 4:32 to go before falling 67-58. “Our guys are excited about it and we’re excited about the challenge (Saturday),” Martin told reporters

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT TENNESSEE (21-11): The Volunteers bring a five-game winning streak into the contest and haven’t trailed in their last 200 minutes of game time action. Junior forward Jarnell Stokes led the way against the Gamecocks, finishing with 22 points and 15 rebounds for his 19th double-double of the season and 37th of his career. Senior guard Jordan McRae leads the Vols in scoring (18.8) and is shooting 37 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT FLORIDA (30-2): Senior point guard Scottie Wilbekin was named the SEC Player of the Year after averaging 12.9 points in regular-season play and opened SEC tournament action with an impressive game, scoring 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Senior forward Casey Prather was also a first team all-SEC choice and leads the team in scoring (14.6) while shooting an SEC-best 62.5 percent from the floor. The Gators have won their last four games by an average of 21.5 points.

TIP-INS

1. Florida is 13-2 in games decided by single digits this season after going 0-6 in that category a year ago.

2. Florida G Michael Frazier II is only the third player in school history to make 100 3-pointers (102) in a season.

3. Tennessee has held its last four opponents to 20 points or less in the first half.

PREDICTION: Florida 62, Tennessee 57