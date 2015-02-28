Preview: Tennessee at Florida

(Updated: UPDATES Finney-Smith back from suspension in Para 2 UPDATES Carter with strep throat in ABOUT FLORIDA)

Florida is experiencing a dreadful season and the Gators aim to end their dismal stretch at home Saturday against another sinking program in Tennessee. Both teams have lost six of their last seven games and it is especially disappointing for the Gators, who are used to being near the top of the SEC and not being mired in the bottom half. A season of lows got worse on Tuesday when Missouri broke a 13-game losing streak by beating Florida 64-52.

The Gators haven’t suffered a losing campaign since 1997-98 – Donovan’s second season – and will be without leading scorer Michael Frazier II (ankle) for the sixth straight game but forward Dorian Finney-Smith will be back after missing three games due to a suspension. The Volunteers fell 73-65 to Vanderbilt on Thursday for their fourth straight loss and making it hurt even more is that they let a 13-point lead get away. “It’s tough to lose like that,” forward Derek Reese told reporters. “That’s basketball. It’s competition and any sport can go like that so you have to play a full 40 minutes. It’s a tough one to lose.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TENNESSEE (14-13, 6-9 SEC): First-year coach Donnie Tyndall is trying to post a winning campaign and is mindful there were observers projecting that the Volunteers wouldn’t do so this season. “Nobody is happy when you lose,” Tyndall told reporters after the Vanderbilt loss. “I don’t want to stand up here and start politicking about ‘Hey, this team overachieved.’” Guard Josh Richardson scored 20 points against the Commodores to raise his team-leading average to 15.9 as well as moving into 39th place in school history with 1,167 points.

ABOUT FLORIDA (13-15, 6-9): Donovan is losing his patience with a squad that often makes ill-advised decisions and he called timeout to yank forward Chris Walker after an errant 3-point attempt against Missouri. “We were in good shape and out of nowhere Chris Walker decides he’s a 3-point shooter,” Donovan told reporters. “Is that shot for you? Or because it really helps our team win?” Guard Eli Carter (8.6) is in danger of missing the contest after coming down with strep throat.

TIP-INS

1. Florida has won the past three meetings.

2. Volunteers G Detrick Mostella (ankle) missed the Vanderbilt game and is probable to play against the Gators.

3. Donovan’s next win will be his 500th as a college coach.

PREDICTION: Florida 65, Tennessee 60