Florida 66, Tennessee 49
March 1, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

Florida 66, Tennessee 49

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Florida 66, Tennessee 49: Dorian Finney-Smith had 20 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a suspension as the host Gators knocked off the Volunteers to give coach Billy Donovan his 500th career victory.

Eli Carter had 11 points and six assists as Florida (14-15, 7-9 SEC) won for only the second time in eight games. Finney-Smith missed three games due to the team-issued suspension and was solid in his return, making 4-of-5 3-point attempts as the Gators shot 57.1 percent from the field and led comfortably most of the contest.

Armani Moore had 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting to lead Tennessee (14-14, 6-10). Derek Reese added 10 points but the Volunteers were just 4-of-14 from 3-point range while losing their fifth straight game and seventh in their last eight.

Carter’s 3-pointer gave Florida a 10-point edge five-plus minutes into the game and Finney-Smith’s 3-pointer made it 31-20 with 3:53 left in the half. The long-range basket started a closing 12-2 push as the Gators led 40-22 at the break.

Another 3-pointer by Finney-Smith increased the margin to 23 points with 14:32 to play before the Volunteers used an 8-2 surge to pull within 58-43 with 7:25 remaining. Finney-Smith hit two free throws and Jon Horford added a basket as Florida restored order.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Donovan and Bobby Knight are the only coaches to reach 500 wins prior to turning 50 years old. … Volunteers leading scorer Josh Richardson had just seven points. … Gators leading scorer Michael Frazier II (ankle) missed his sixth straight game.

