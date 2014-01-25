Florida doesn’t let up on Tennessee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida had struggled a times this season, squandering big leads taken early in games.

Not this time, as the sixth-ranked Gators took a seven-point halftime lead and built it into 20 in the first eight minutes of the second half on the way to a 67-41 victory over Tennessee on Saturday.

The Gators (17-2 overall, 6-0 in SEC play) increased the longest winning streak on their home court to 26 in a row. It was their first win against the Volunteers (12-7, 3-3) after three straight losses.

Gators coach Billy Donovan had talked to his team after a 68-62 win at Alabama on Thursday about playing more “desperate.” It was another example of watching a nice lead wilt away and having to scrap at the end to save the victory.

”Coach had a reoccurring theme of being desperate, desperate as if this was the national championship game,“ center Patric Young said. ”Every possession is the championship possession. Every play is there for us to take.

“We were all locked in and focused on doing whatever it took to win and to hold them down.”

Related Coverage Preview: Tennessee at Florida

Florida’s last victory in the Tennessee series came in the 2011 SEC Tournament.

Vols guard Jordan McRae, who was averaging 19.2 points, had a poor first half, shooting 1-of-9 from the field and scoring five points.

McRae was shut out in the second half and finished 1-of-15 from the field in his worst game this season. His previous low was nine points, which he had twice.

“He didn’t have a lot of wide open shots,” Donovan said. “Most of his shots were challenged.”

The Volunteers, who had only two field goals in the final 10-plus minutes of the first half, trailed, 26-19, at the break.

Florida, ranked in the top 12 nationally in scoring defense at 59.8 points a game, held Tennessee to 26.9 percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

The Vols hung tough, however, with forward Jarnell Stokes taking up some of the slack with inside points, scoring eight of Tennessee’s first 15.

Tennessee led, 14-13, after Stokes’ dunk at 9:42. But a dry spell of almost nine minutes allowed Florida to piece together a 13-3 run and take the largest lead of the half, 26-17.

”I thought (Florida) did a great job defending,“ Tennessee coach Cuonzo Martin said. ”They turned us over, they sped us up with the press, they did a great job.

“We missed some shots. I thought we had some open looks but we missed some shots. We forced some shots, but you give that defense credit for doing that.”

The Volunteers had only two field goals in final 10 minutes of the first half. The Gators were able to build an advantage with drives largely by guard Scottie Wilbekin, who had seven points during the big run and finished with 13.

Florida scored 18 of its points in the opening 20 minutes in the paint.

At the start of the second half, guard Mike Frazier, who led Florida with 19 points, hit two big 3-pointers, forward Will Yeguete had a dunk, forward Dorian Finney-Smith had back-to-back baskets and guard Kasey Hill hit a jumper in a 16-4 run that made it 42-23 with under 13 minutes left.

Stokes, who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, was the only Tennessee player to score in the first nine-plus minutes of the second half.

“We have to capitalize,” Martin said of his team’s bad offensive game. “We have to attack the rim. We have to get to the free throw line (only 13 foul shots) and I thought we did as poor as we’ve played offensively in the first half.”

NOTES: Saturday’s game was Billy Donovan’s 600th as the head coach at Florida. ... Tennessee came into the game with 11 victories against ranked Florida teams while the Vols were unranked during the series, which was played for the 125th time. ... Florida guard Mike Frazier, third in SEC with 3.2 3-point field goals per game, has made at least one 3-pointer in all but one game this season.