Preview: Tennessee at Georgia

Tennessee coach Donnie Tyndall has said all season his team possesses a small margin of error, and the Volunteers are struggling with three losses in four games entering Saturday’s contest at Georgia. “If we don’t have the right mentality and we’re not on razor’s edge, there’s no one in our league we can beat,” Tyndall told reporters after Tuesday’s 71-66 home loss to Mississippi State. Georgia also lost Tuesday, but gave top-ranked Kentucky a scare before falling 69-58 on the road.

Georgia hopes leading scorer and rebounder Marcus Thornton, who has missed the past two games with a concussion, can return to bolster a frontcourt that got a combined 30 points and 16 rebounds from Nemanja Djurisic and Yante Maten against the unbeaten Wildcats. The Bulldogs’ starting backcourt, which fueled a five-game winning streak that ended with last Saturday’s loss at South Carolina, shot only 5-of-24 against Kentucky. The Volunteers got a career-best 30 points from Josh Richardson against Mississippi State, moving him to fourth in the SEC in scoring.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TENNESSEE (13-8, 5-4 SEC): Richardson is averaging 18.5 points in his past four games, raising his scoring average to 16.2 points for the season, and the senior guard is tied for the conference lead in steals at two per contest. The Volunteers are last in the SEC in defending the 3-point shot, allowing opponents to hit 37.5 percent of their attempts. Tennessee past three losses have come by a total of 16 points.

ABOUT GEORGIA (14-7, 5-4): The Bulldogs could have pulled a major upset Tuesday were it not for 16 turnovers, but showed resolve in rallying from 18 points down to get within five late in the game. Guard Kenny Gaines, Georgia’s second-leading scorer at 11.3 points, finished 2-of-13 from the field against Kentucky and is only 4-of-25 (1-of-9 from 3-point range) during the Bulldogs’ two-game losing streak. Fellow guard Charles Mann is 5-of-20 from the field in his past three games.

TIP-INS

1. Thornton, who averages 13.5 points and 7.3 rebounds, suffered a concussion Jan. 27 against Vanderbilt while Maten scored a career-high 13 points Tuesday.

2. Tennessee F Tariq Owens started for the second time this season Tuesday, finishing with four points and four fouls in just 10 minutes.

3. Georgia is 10th nationally in defensive rebounds per game (27.3).

PREDICTION: Georgia 68, Tennessee 63