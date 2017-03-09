Georgia opens the SEC tournament against Tennessee on Thursday in Nashville, Tenn., without all-SEC first-team honoree Yante Maten, who is sidelined with a knee injury. Should Georgia find a way to reach the NCAA tournament, the belief is Maten would be able to return, but his status for the league tournament is murky – and so are the Bulldogs’ NCAA hopes.

Eighth-seeded Georgia has played well down the stretch, winning three of its final four games after Maten was injured early in a loss to Kentucky, but a bevy of close losses throughout SEC play and the lack of a signature win likely means the Bulldogs need a deep run this weekend. The ninth-seeded Volunteers also need a string of victories in Nashville to have any shot at the NCAAs, after dropping six of their final nine conference contests. Tennessee’s freshman class has accounted for 47.3 percent of the team’s scoring and 46 percent of minutes played, and the Volunteers won two more SEC games than it did a season ago (8-10 vs. 6-12 in 2015-16). One of those freshmen, Grant Williams, leads the team in rebounding (six per game) and field-goal percentage (50.2 percent).

TV: 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT TENNESSEE (16-15): Senior Robert Hubbs III leads the Volunteers in scoring at 13.9 points per game while shooting a team-best 83.8 percent from the free-throw line. Williams, an all-SEC freshman team honoree, averaged 12.8 points overall and a team-best 14.2 points in conference games. The Volunteers shoot 72.7 percent from the free-throw line, and their 576 made free throws ranks second in the conference.

ABOUT GEORGIA (18-13): Senior J.J. Frazier has picked up the scoring load in Maten’s absence, averaging 29.6 points per game in his past five contests to rise to third in the SEC in scoring at 18.7 points per game (tied with Maten). Sophomore Derek Ogbeide is averaging 9.6 rebounds in his past 12 games with seven games of 10 or more, and is fifth in the league at 7.6 per contest. The Bulldogs also shoot well from the free-throw line, hitting 75.9 percent to rank third in the conference.

TIP-INS

1. In their only meeting during the regular season, the Bulldogs rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat the Volunteers in Knoxville on Feb. 11, 76-75.

2. Georgia coach Mark Fox is the first coach to lead the Bulldogs to three consecutive 20-win seasons; the university denied a published report Tuesday that Fox’s job status is uncertain.

3. Thursday’s winner faces top-seed and eighth-ranked Kentucky at 1 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals

PREDICTION: Georgia 68, Tennessee 65