(Updated: CORRECTS Georgia FG%, second sentence, second graph. CORRECTS Georgia first-half FG%, first sentence, fourth graph.)

Georgia 56, Tennessee 53: J.J. Frazier scored all 10 of his points in the second half, hitting three 3-pointers to spark the host Bulldogs.

Leading scorer Marcus Thornton scored eight points after missing the past two games with a concussion as Georgia (15-7, 6-4 SEC) halted a two-game losing streak and gave head coach Mark Fox his 100th career victory at the school. Charles Mann and Nemanja Djurisic also finished with 10 points apiece as the Bulldogs shot 55.3 percent from the field, overcoming a season-high tying 20 turnovers.

Armani Moore scored 16 points for the Volunteers (13-9, 5-5) but Josh Richardson, Tennessee’s leading scorer and fourth in the SEC at 16.2 points, scored just two points. Robert Hubbs III added 15 points but Tennessee struggled offensively, shooting 35.7 percent from the field.

The Bulldogs shot 61.1 percent in the opening half and despite 11 turnovers – six in the first six minutes – led 29-22 at halftime. Moore scored five points in the first 80 seconds after intermission to bring Tennessee within two, but Frazier drained back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the half to extend Georgia’s advantage to 45-36.

Hobbs hit a 3-pointer and added a tip-in with 1:47 to go as Tennessee drew within 53-50. Richardson’s first points of the game cut the Georgia lead to 55-52 with 30.9 seconds left, and after Kevin Punter made one-of-two free throws to bring Tennessee within 56-53, the Volunteers secured a loose ball but Richardson’s 3-pointer missed the mark.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mann hit his head hard on the court diving for a loose ball at the buzzer in front of the Tennessee bench. … Djurisic’s 3-pointer with 1:10 left in the first half gave the senior 1,000 career points. … Richardson, who scored 30 points in Tuesday’s loss to Mississippi State, finished 1-of-13 from the field.