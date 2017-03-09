Georgia gets important win against Tennessee

J.J. Frazier scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, leading Georgia to a hard-fought 59-57 win over Tennessee on Thursday in the Southeastern Conference tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The Bulldogs entered the SEC tournament in need of a deep run to earn an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. They may need a win over top-seeded Kentucky on Friday to have a shot.

After Georgia's Mike Edwards missed a pair of free throws with 23 seconds to play, Tennessee got the final possession. The Volunteers worked the ball around the perimeter before getting it to sophomore forward Admiral Schofield, who missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer.

Junior forward Yante Maten finished with 12 points for the Bulldogs (19-13). Maten, an All-SEC selection, came off the bench after missing the last four games with a knee injury.

Freshman guard Jordan Bone scored 14 points off the bench, and freshman guard Lamonte Turner added 13 points for the Volunteers (16-16), who lost four of their last five to end any hopes of landing an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia has lost its share of close games this season, but Frazier wouldn't let it happen Thursday. He scored the Bulldogs' last four points and blocked a shot that led to a turnover on a late Tennessee possession. Junior guard Juwan Parker had a steal and a dunk in the final five minutes to help Georgia hold off the Vols.

The Bulldogs outrebounded Tennessee 39-29 to help overcome 18 Georgia turnovers.

Tennessee star freshman Grant Williams, who scored 30 points in a win over Georgia in the regular season, did not score until late in the second half and was held to just six points. Schofield finished with nine points and 11 rebounds for the Volunteers.