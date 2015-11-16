Preview: Tennessee at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory figured the impact of returning offensive contributors and incoming transfers would spark his team offensively, and the results in Friday’s season opener was the school’s highest-scoring performance in nearly 24 years. The Yellow Jackets host Tennessee on Monday in what figures to be a more pressing challenge for Georgia Tech, which used a 32-3 run and had seven players finish in double figures during Friday’s 116-81 rout of Cornell.

Returners Charles Mitchell (21 points) and Marcus Georges-Hunt (17 points) provided plenty of punch, while transfers James White (14 points), Adam Smith (13 points) and Nick Jacobs (12 points) provided a far different look for a program that averaged just 63.3 points per game last season. “We actually made some baskets,” Gregory told reporters after the game. The Volunteers were pushed in Rick Barnes’ debut as head coach Friday, but senior guard Kevin Punter sparked a more productive offense with a career-high 31 points on 10-of-14 shooting to push Tennessee past UNC Asheville 82-78. Barnes saw the positive in his team having to open the season with a close contest, telling reporters after the game, “When the game was on the line (and) it could go either way, we made some plays.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TENNESSEE (1-0): Punter’s efforts in the offseason to change his shooting mechanics paid immediate dividends as he surpassed his previous career high of 18 points, hitting 3-of-6 3-point attempts and helping the Volunteers shoot 52.6 percent in the opener. Two other players – junior guard Robert Hubbs III (18 points) and redshirt freshman forward Jabari McGhee (nine points) – also established career highs for Tennessee, which did not score more than 78 points in a game last season. The Volunteers were outrebounded in the opener 36-33, giving up 14 offensive rebounds and 17 second-chance points.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (1-0): The Yellow Jackets hit 60.3 percent of their shots from the field in the opener, and used the physical presence of Mitchell and White (11 rebounds each) to control the backboards. Mitchell only missed one shot in 11 attempts in posting his 14th career double-double, while Smith hit 3-of-6 3-point attempts and White impressed on both ends of the floor. Four Yellow Jackets finished with four or more assists and Georgia Tech finished the night with 30 assists for the first time in nine years.

TIP-INS

1. McGhee shot 3-of-4 from the free-throw line Friday, after going just 7-for-17 from the line before a right foot injury ended his 2014-15 season after eight games.

2. Smith, along with fellow Yellow Jacket guards Josh Heath and Travis Jorgenson, combined for 17 assists and three turnovers Friday.

3. Tennessee leads the series 42-27 but the two schools have not played since 2004.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 84, Tennessee 77