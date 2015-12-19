Preview: Tennessee vs. Gonzaga

First-year Tennessee coach Rick Barnes wanted to toughen up his new program’s schedule and that led to an agreement to have the Volunteers face No. 21 Gonzaga on Saturday in the Battle in Seattle. Barnes and Bulldogs coach Mark Few have been close friends for nearly two decades, paving the way for Tennessee’s cross-country trip.

“He was the first person I called,” Barnes said of Few. “He said absolutely and they needed someone to play in the Battle in Seattle and I didn’t know we were going to have to play at eight o’clock (Pacific Time) at night, but we couldn’t control that.” The Volunteers will be without junior guard Robert Hubbs III (knee) for the third consecutive game and Gonzaga will also be without a key player as senior center Przemek Karnowski (back) will miss his sixth straight game. The Bulldogs are just 2-2 over their last four games, a stretch that includes losses to Arizona and UCLA as well as a three-point home win over Montana. Tennessee rolled to an 81-62 win over Florida Atlantic on Wednesday to halt a three-game losing streak.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TENNESSEE (5-4): Senior guard Kevin Punter Jr. is averaging 23 points per game and has strung together six consecutive 20-point outings. Punter is the first Volunteers’ player with that lengthy of a 20-point streak since Chris Lofton in 2006-07 and he is aiming to keep his roll going against the Bulldogs. “I have seen them play on TV a few times,” Punter told reporters. “Those guys are really smart and a great ball club. Coach already has a game plan, and we just need to do what Coach needs.”

ABOUT GONZAGA (7-3): Freshman guard Bryan Alberts stood out with 14 points and made four 3-pointers in his first career start in the Bulldogs’ 86-50 victory over Division II Saint Martin’s on Monday. Alberts is 11-of-17 from 3-point range this season and figures to see a lot more action as Gonzaga has struggled to find quality backcourt scoring. Senior forward Kyle Wiltjer leads the Bulldogs with a 20.3 scoring average and sophomore forward Domantas Sabonis is shooting 64.4 percent from the field while averaging 15.4 points and 10.3 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs have won two of the past three meetings, the most recent being an 89-79 overtime victory in Knoxville on Jan. 7, 2009.

2. Volunteers senior F Armani Moore has scored in double figures seven times while averaging 15.8 points and leads the team in rebounding (7.3) and blocked shots (20).

3. The Bulldogs committed a season-low nine turnovers against Saint Martin but still have more miscues (140) than assists (136) this season.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 75, Tennessee 68