Gonzaga 86, Tennessee 79

Sophomore forward Domantas Sabonis turned in a monster performance to lead Gonzaga to an 86-79 victory over Tennessee on Saturday night at KeyArena in Seattle.

Sabonis had a career-high 36 points and tied his career best with 16 rebounds, making 12 of 16 shots from the field. Senior forward Kyle Wiltjer scored 24 points and senior guard Eric McClellan had 13 for Gonzaga (8-3).

Senior guard Kevin Punter scored 23 points for Tennessee (5-5), and senior guard Devon Baulkman had 17 points and seven rebounds. Senior forward Armani Moore added 16 points and sophomore guard Detrick Mostella had 13.

Gonzaga used a 10-0 run to take a 16-5 lead with 14 minutes left in the first half. The Bulldogs took a 49-33 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Tennessee rallied to take a 61-59 lead on a 3-pointer by Baulkman with 9:43 to go, but Gonzaga reclaimed the lead on back-to-back baskets by Sabonis.

The Volunteers still had a chance in the final minute, but Sabonis made four free throws in the final 10 seconds to secure the victory.

Gonzaga shot 46 percent from the field but made just 4 of 18 from 3-point range. Tennessee shot 43.9 percent from the floor and made 10 of 21 from beyond the arc.