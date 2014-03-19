Preview: Tennessee vs. Iowa

Two teams that ended the regular season going in different directions meet when Iowa faces Tennessee on Wednesday in Dayton to start play in the NCAA tournament’s Midwest Regional. Tennessee makes its 20th appearance after winning six of its last eight and the Volunteers gave No. 1 Florida trouble in the SEC semifinals while Iowa dropped six of its last seven before getting its first bid since 2006. The winner of the game between two No. 11 seeds plays Massachusetts on Friday in Raleigh, N.C.

Tennessee has leaned on its defense of late, allowing 47.4 points per game in the last five, and will play a Hawkeyes team that has averaged 82 for the season – 10th in the nation. Both teams can go deep on the bench while Iowa’s Roy Devyn Marble and Jordan McRae of Tennessee were both first-team picks in their respective conferences. The key might be on the boards where both teams stand in the top 20 in the nation.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, TruTV

ABOUT TENNESSEE (21-12): The Volunteers are back in the NCAAs for the first time since 2011 after taking care of business down the stretch and flaunting a 35-point victory over ACC champion Virginia in December. McRae averages 18.6 points and has made 75 from 3-point range while Jarnell Stokes has scored in double figures the last 15 games to boast averages of 14.7 points and a team-best 10.3 rebounds overall. Jeronne Maymon averages 10.1 points for the Volunteers and shoots 52.9 percent from the field.

ABOUT IOWA (20-12): Marble has not slumped along with the Hawkeyes, scoring at least 20 points in six of his last seven games to raise his season average to 17.3, and he has drained 101 from 3-point range in the last two seasons. Aaron White gives Iowa an inside force, averaging 13 points, 6.7 rebounds and leading the Big Ten in field goal percentage (59.2). The Hawkeyes will have to get production from others and can depend on good distribution from point guard Mike Gesell, who led the league in assist-turnover ratio at 124-to-42.

TIP-INS

1. The Volunteers did not trail in five straight games before losing 56-49 to Florida on Saturday.

2. Iowa is in the NCAA tournament for the 23rd time and will be looking for its first win since 2001.

3. The Hawkeyes have won two of three meetings, but Tennessee took the last game Dec. 29, 2000 in Hawaii.

PREDICTION: Iowa 76, Tennessee 72