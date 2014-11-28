Preview: Tennessee vs. Kansas

With two dominant performances since its most lopsided loss in nearly 14 years, No. 12 Kansas appears to be moving on last week’s setback against top-ranked Kentucky. The Jayhawks look to make their eighth run to a regular-season title game in the last nine years on Friday when they face Tennessee in the semifinals of the Orlando Classic. Kansas shot 19.6 percent in a 72-40 setback at the State Farm Champions Classic against the Wildcats – its worst offensive output since 1982.

The young Jayhawks rebounded with 87 points in a rout of Rider on Monday and had little trouble rolling up 76 against Rhode Island in the opening round of this event Thursday, but face a different challenge against another SEC opponent in a Volunteers’ team that likes to press under first-year coach Donnie Tyndall. Tennessee, which lost in the championship game in 2008 in its only other appearance in this event, held Santa Clara scoreless for more than 10 minutes to overcome an early deficit en route to a 64-57 victory. The Volunteers upset top-ranked Kansas when these schools last met in 2010.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2-1): The Volunteers trailed at the intermission Thursday despite allowing only 13 field-goal attempts, but won the second half for the third time in as many games on the strength of a 14-0 run coming out of the break. “It was important to start the second half the right way because we didn’t have a great first half. They dug in and defended the right way and limited them to one shot for the most part,” Tyndall told the school’s website. Tennessee turned 14 offensive rebounds into a 15-4 edge in second-chance points and enjoyed a 32-14 advantage in points in the paint.

ABOUT KANSAS (3-1): The Jayhawks eclipsed their previous season high of six 3-pointers with seven in the first half, while their eight triples for the game matched the total Rhode Island had yielded over its first three contests combined. Highly touted freshman guard Devonte Graham (left shoulder) returned from a one-game absence and aggravated the injury midway through the second half, but returned after a short delay and was able to finish. Kansas set a season high with seven blocks and matched another with eight steals while holding the Rams to 36.5 percent from the field – the first time an opponent has shot below 40 percent against the Jayhawks this season.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will meet Michigan State or Marquette in Sunday’s championship game.

2. After committing 23 fouls Thursday, Tennessee is averaging 26.3 through three games – the second-highest mark in Division I (Siena, 27).

3. Kansas is 30-3 over its last nine regular-season tournament appearances.

PREDICTION: Kansas 74, Tennessee 62