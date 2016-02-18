Preview: Tennessee at Kentucky

No. 14 Kentucky is trending in the right direction, but Thursday’s encounter against visiting Tennessee presents a challenge for the Wildcats, who lost to the Volunteers in embarrassing fashion earlier this month. Kentucky led by 21 points in the first half of that Feb. 2 meeting before Tennessee rallied to win 84-77 in a performance that left John Calipari less than thrilled.

“We had them down by 21, and they came back and beat our brains in,” the Wildcats’ coach told the media that night. “They ended up beating us by 30 in about 25 minutes, and it could have been 50. We’ve got a ways to go.” The good news for the Wildcats is that they’ve recovered to win their last three games by 19, 34 and 29 points - all against opponents in the top half of the SEC standings. Calipari was ejected less than three minutes into his team’s 89-62 triumph against South Carolina on Saturday before Tyler Ulis stole the show with career highs of 27 points and 12 assists. “You’ve got to fight for him. We just tried to go out there and win the game for him,” said Ulis, who now will turn his attention to slowing Volunteers scoring machine Kevin Punter.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT TENNESSEE (12-13, 5-7 SEC): Punter averages 22.3 points - nearly twice as much as any of his teammates - but has shot below 40 percent in each of the last four games. He registered 27 points in the first matchup against Kentucky, while Armani Moore pitched in 18 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals in perhaps his best performance of the SEC season. Moore had a poor showing against Missouri the last time out and the Volunteers’ bench was even worse (four combined points on 1-of-12 shooting) as Tennessee fell 75-64 to the last-place team in the SEC.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (19-6, 9-3): Top scorer Jamal Murray (18.8 points) is a 40 percent 3-point shooter, but Ulis has shot a disappointing 32.4 percent from the arc this season while Alex Poythress and Isaiah Briscoe are a combined 6-of-42 from long range. Ulis has double-doubles in two of the three games during the current winning streak and was two assists shy of accomplishing the feat in all three games; the 5-9 sophomore has also shot at least 50 percent in all three games. Poythress (knee) has missed the last three games, putting extra importance on Marcus Lee, who stepped up with 11 points and 13 boards versus the Gamecocks.

TIP-INS

1. Volunteers G Devon Baulkman has scored 31 points over the last two games after totaling 20 points on 7-of-32 shooting in his previous six contests.

2. Ulis and Murray each scored at least 20 points in the first matchup, but the backcourt duo combined to shoot 10-of-30 in that one.

3. Opponents are shooting 31.6 percent against Kentucky during the team’s current three-game winning streak.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 84, Tennessee 66