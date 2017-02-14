Preview: Tennessee at Kentucky

Kentucky coach John Calipari said in the preseason that this might be his best defensive team yet and while the No. 11 Wildcats showed glimpses of realizing that potential, they are far from backing up their coach's optimism. Kentucky, which is in a three-way tie for the SEC lead with No. 13 Florida and No. 19 South Carolina, continues to work toward that end while trying to exact revenge from Tennessee when they host the Volunteers on Tuesday.

“We still aren’t taking charges. We got guys that won’t throw their body in there,” Calipari told reporters after Saturday's 67-58 victory in Alabama. "However: “Listen, we were worried about just playing hard, showing energy, having the world look at us and say, ‘These guys care. These guys can be good defensively.’ They gotta be engaged in it. It's gotta be about defense first, and it was.” The 82-80 loss to the Volunteers on Jan. 21 started a stretch of three losses in four games before the Wildcats regrouped to win their last two, including 92-85 over LSU on Feb. 7. Tennessee, meanwhile, lost two of its last three games after a 76-75 setback to Georgia on Saturday in which they blew a 14-point second-half deficit, leaving some to believe the Volunteers are on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky freshman point guard De'Aaron Fox and freshman forward Bam Adebayo were passengers involved in a car accident Sunday, but neither was hurt.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT TENNESSEE (14-11, 6-6 SEC): The Volunteers need another monster performance from senior guard Robert Hubbs III (team-high 14.3 points per game, 5.0 rebounds), who scored 25 in the first meeting and plays his 100th career game Tuesday while 34 points shy of 1,000. Freshman forward Grant Williams (12.5 points, club-most 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks), who matched a career high with 30 points against Georgia, recorded 13 points, career bests of six assists and three steals, six rebounds and four blocks against the Wildcats. Freshman guards Lamonte Turner (8.8 points) and Jordan Bowden (8.7) add scoring depth as does sophomore forward Admiral Schofield (7.3), who scored 15 in the first meeting.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (20-5, 10-2): Freshman guard Malik Monk recorded one rebound against Alabama - his first in three games - and scored 17 points, lowering his SEC-best scoring average to 21.7 but reaching double figures for the 25th straight time to start his career. Fox (15.7 points, SEC-leading 5.4 assists) was limited to seven points and three assists Saturday but sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe picked him up with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to bring his season averages to 13.9, 5.4 and 4.3. Adebayo (12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds) recorded 14 and seven before fouling out versus Alabama.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats are fourth nationally in scoring at 89.3 points per game.

2. Tennessee hasn't swept Kentucky since the 1998-99 season.

3. The Wildcats lead the series 152-69, including 89-16 with nine straight victories in Lexington.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 89, Tennessee 70