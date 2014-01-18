Tennessee cleans glass, but Kentucky wins

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- No. 13 Kentucky is used to dominating the glass, generating a lot of its offense on the relative ease of putting shots back up at the rim.

But Wildcats coach John Calipari has preached to his team to thrive wherever the game leads his young team, and that’s what happened Saturday against Tennessee.

The Wildcats won, 74-66, in a Southeastern Conference Game despite having a meager seven offensive rebounds, tying their season low.

Tennessee coach Cuonzo Martin said his team concentrated on limiting the Wildcats (13-5, 3-1) around the basket, and that part of the plan worked.

Kentucky’s primary three big men -- forwards Julius Randle and Willie Cauley-Stein, and reserve center Dakari Johnson -- combined for five offensive boards.

The Wildcats didn’t have a player with more than four rebounds. According to the box score, the leading rebounder for Kentucky wasn’t even a player, as the Wildcats finished with five team rebounds.

“I told our guys, especially our bigs, they did an exceptional job of keeping those guys off the glass, because you are talking about one of the better rebounding teams in all of college basketball, the way they crash the offensive glass,” Martin said.

“That was a focus for us, to keep them out of the lane.”

Kentucky (13-4, 3-1 in the SEC) won in its return to the court after Tuesday’s wild 87-85 overtime loss to Arkansas in which guard Michael Qualls had a put-back dunk with 0.2 seconds left.

But even though Kentucky eventually got going, it took a few minutes into Saturday’s game to shake off Tuesday’s loss.

Tennessee forward Jarnell Stokes conceded the opening tipoff to Kentucky forward Willie Cauley-Stein. Stokes did not jump, instead instantly breaking toward the paint to establish defensive position.

Stokes otherwise dominated the first half, as he scored the first six points of the game, forcing Calipari to take a timeout with the Wildcats trailing, 6-0, with 17:23 to play.

Stokes remained a presence throughout the rest of the first half, but from that point until halftime he was more of a menace on the boards than anything else.

In the first half, Stokes had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kentucky only had 10 rebounds at halftime.

”I wanted to trust in my craft,“ Stokes said. ”Guys say I struggle with length, so I feel like guys with length struggle with size. That was my mindset coming into this game.

“I would rather be strong and mobile than long. I just wanted to answer those questions coming into this game.”

After Stokes’ hot start, the Wildcats were not quick to catch up because of a combination of poor shooting and Tennessee’s dominance on the glass.

But the Wildcats started to heat up, and forward Julius Randle was the spark. He scored through contact in the paint, and when he finally forced Tennessee’s defense to key in on him, he found open teammates.

Kentucky took its first lead of the game with 52 seconds left in the first half when Randle drove and kicked the ball out to open guard/forward James Young for 3-pointer.

The Wildcats led, 34-32, at halftime.

Randle had 16 points in the first half. The Wildcats’ star freshman only had four points after halftime, but point guard Andrew Harrison picked up the slack for Kentucky.

Harrison finished with a career-high 26 points, including 10-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Kentucky made 23-of-24 on free throws, its only miss coming with 32.5 seconds left by guard Aaron Harrison.

“It’s just focus,” Andrew Harrison said about making free throws. “Once you practice it so much it just comes down to focus, once you know you have the ability to make free throws.”

Without offensive rebounds coming their way, the Wildcats’ shooting away from the basket carried them. After a slow start, Kentucky was 7-for-16 on 3-pointers, and finished at 44 percent overall.

The unusual performance from the foul line and beyond the arc buoyed what wasn’t there under the basket.

”I can remember in the (SEC) tournament a few years ago when we beat their brains in by, like, 50,“ Calipari said. ”It’s how this stuff is. This was a close game. We played them in close games.

“They beat us bad (last season), we beat them bad. They’re Tennessee. They’re really good.”

NOTES: Because the SEC eliminated divisions for its basketball standings, Kentucky and Tennessee will only play once during the regular season. It is the first time since 1953 the two teams will not play each other in both Lexington and Knoxville during the season. ... Entering play Saturday, the team that had won the rebounding battle in the Kentucky-Tennessee series had won the last seven meetings. That streak was broken Saturday, when Tennessee won the rebounding battle, 39-24. ... Kentucky’s 24-rebound performance was its worst of the season. Its previous low was 25 in a 67-62 loss to Baylor on Dec. 6.