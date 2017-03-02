LSU dumps Tennessee, ends 15-game skid

Brandon Sampson scored 24 points as LSU ended a school-record, 15-game losing streak by beating Tennessee 92-82 on Wednesday in a Southeastern Conference game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

The Tigers (10-19, 2-15 SEC) won for the first time since Jan. 4, when they prevailed at Missouri 88-77. They claimed their first home victory of 2017 in their home finale. Their last home victory was a 75-65 triumph against Charleston on Dec. 19.

The Volunteers (15-15, 7-10) lost for fifth time in six games.

Tennessee had beaten LSU five straight times in Baton Rouge, with the Tigers last winning in 2006.

Sampson was joined in double figures by three reserves as the Tigers' bench outscored the Tennessee bench 49-31.

Jalyn Patterson scored a career-high 22 and Duop Reath and Aaron Epps had 10 each for LSU.

Shembari Phillips and Grant Williams led Tennessee with 16 points each, and Lamonte Turner scored 14. Williams pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds.

LSU started the second half with a 7-2 run to grab a 49-48 lead.

Phillips' 3-pointer briefly put Tennessee back on top, but Sampson scored five points and Epps had four during an 11-0 run that gave the Tigers a 60-51 lead.

Williams ended the streak by making two free throws, but LSU built the margin to 69-57 after Sampson made two free throws.

The Volunteers went nearly nine minutes without making a field goal while the Tigers were increasing the lead.

LSU twice led by 14 before Tennessee cut the lead to eight with three minutes remaining, but Patterson answered with a 3-pointer.

The score was tied seven times during the first half before the Volunteers took a 46-42 halftime lead.

LSU's Antonio Blakeney, who had scored at least 20 points in each of his previous six games, finished with six points on 2-of-12 shooting.

LSU concludes the regular season when it visits Mississippi State on Saturday. Tennessee finishes the regular season at home against Alabama on Saturday.