Preview: Tennessee at Louisiana State

Freshman Jordan Mickey continues to make big contributions for Louisiana State, which opens Southeastern Conference play Tuesday against visiting Tennessee. The 6-8, 220-pound forward hasn’t garnered nearly the attention of Duke’s Jabari Parker or Kentucky’s Julius Randle, but has been nearly as effective for coach Johnny Jones’ team. Mickey, who recently had 21 points in a loss to Rhode Island, ranks eighth in the country and first among freshman with 3.58 blocks per game, and is second in scoring (14.1) and first in rebounding (7.8) on the Tigers.

The Volunteers counter with senior guard Jordan McRae, who has improved in almost every area from his solid junior season. McRae is averaging 18.9 points - five better than second-leading scorer Jarnell Stokes - and has reduced his his turnovers per game from 2.8 a year ago to 1.7. Stokes is 51st in the nation with 9.2 rebounds per game and Jeronne Maymon (8.2) isn’t far behind with 8.2 rebounds for coach Cuonzo Martin, whose team prepared for its conference opener by trouncing Division II Tusculum by 47 points Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT TENNESSEE (9-4): The Volunteers, who rebounded from losses to then-No.12 Wichita State and North Carolina State by handling Morehead State and a solid Virginia squad, are fifth in the nation with 9.2 turnovers per game, six fewer than the Tigers. Martin’s team, which has yet to win on the road this season, also shoots the ball well in all three areas, including 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. “Shooting the ball well brings a lot of confidence, enthusiasm and somehow guys manage to play a little bit better on defense,” Martin told reporters. “We’ll be familiar with a hostile environment, now its just a matter of doing the things we need to do to be successful.”

ABOUT LOUISIANA STATE (9-3): Junior forward Johnny O‘Bryant III, who averages 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds, gives Jones a solid frontcourt that also includes freshman Jarell Martin, who is putting up eight points in 20.9 minutes per game after being the most heralded of the seven incoming freshmen. Despite their size, the Tigers were held 10 below their rebounding average in the loss to Rhode Island, which snapped a five-game win streak. “We were unfortunately outplayed today and we have to bounce back,” Jones told reporters. “We have a tough game on Tuesday.”

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee leads the series 61-43, including wins in the last three road games.

2. The Tigers are 11th in the nation with 42.3 rebounds per game.

3. The Volunteers have won the last five meetings by an average of 10.4 points.

PREDICTION: Louisiana State 74, Tennessee 72