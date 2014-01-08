Tennessee 68, Louisiana State 50: Jarnell Stokes had 15 points and 15 rebounds to notch his seventh double-double of the season and 25th of his career as the visiting Volunteers were too much for the Tigers in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Jordan McRae scored 19 points and Antonio Barton recorded 14 points, and together they combined to go 7-of-10 from 3-point range for the Volunteers (10-4, 1-0 SEC). McRae also had five assists, Stokes had four steals and Jeronne Maymon added nine points and five rebounds.

Freshman Jordan Mickey supplied 14 points and five blocked shots and Johnny O‘Bryant III notched 11 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (9-4, 0-1 SEC), who shot 36.7 percent, including 2-of-14 from beyond the arc. Anthony Hickey chipped in with seven points.

A back-and-forth first 13 minutes quickly turned the Volunteers way as Barton nailed a pair of 3-pointers to help give Tennessee a 10-point lead at the final media timeout. Mickey scored for the Tigers to make it 30-22, but a layup by Richardson and 3-pointers from Barton and McRae sent the visitors into halftime leading 38-24.

The Volunteers missed their first six shots of the second half, but the Tigers couldn’t capitalize as the deficit grew to 15 points with nearly 16 minutes remaining. Another 3-pointer from McRae made it a 17-point game and 12 points is the closest Louisiana State would get the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Led by 4-of-4 by Barton, the Volunteers shot 63.6 percent on 3-pointers in the first half. ... The Tigers shot 34.4 percent, including 1-of-6 from 3-point range, in the first half. ... Mickey is now averaging 3.69 blocks per game.