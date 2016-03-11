LSU 84, Tennessee 75

Thanks to one prized freshman, LSU survived an extended absence from another freshman to knock off 12th-seeded Tennessee 84-75 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Freshman guard Antonio Blakeney pumped in a game-high 22 points and played all 40 minutes, as the fourth-seeded Tigers won their tournament debut after freshman forward Ben Simmons (15 points) missed 15 first-half minutes due to foul trouble.

LSU finally put some distance between itself and the Vols in the game’s final six minutes.

Guard Tim Quarterman (18 points, 40 minutes) put the Tigers up 61-59 on a reverse lay-up with 5:30 left, and then guard Jalyn Patterson picked up a steal and fed Simmons for a fast-break layup 11 seconds later.

Blakeney was also productive late, hitting a floater along the left baseline to give LSU a nine-point margin at the 1:47 mark. A pair of free throws with 49 seconds remaining again put LSU up nine, 78-69.

Despite missing Simmons for much of the first half, LSU trailed only 33-32 at halftime. Tennessee guard Detrick Mostella, who was instrumental in the Vols’ Thursday upset of Vanderbilt, to this point, led all scorers with a dozen at the break.

Mostella and guard Robert Hubbs III, who hit a number of shots late to keep Tennessee within striking distance, led the Vols with 19 points each.