Preview: Tennessee vs. Marquette

Marquette may only be a .500 team record-wise at the moment but gained the admiration of one high-profile opponent for its grittiness the last time out. The Golden Eagles, who face Tennessee in Sunday’s third-place game at the Orlando Classic, took the fight to No. 19 Michigan State in the semifinals before suffering a 79-68 setback on Friday. “I thought they played harder … The tougher team lost tonight. They played so hard that it was scary,” Spartans coach Tom Izzo said after the game.

Part of what likely caught Izzo’s attention was Marquette’s ability to double up Michigan State in the paint (36-18) while also becoming the first team to outrebound the Spartans this season (29-28). The Volunteers were also turned away by a top-25 foe in Friday’s semifinals, overcoming a 13-point deficit against No. 12 Kansas early in the second half to tie it before succumbing to a game-ending 20-5 run in an 82-67 loss. Tennessee, which was outrebounded 44-22 by the Jayhawks, has recorded a plus-11 rebounding margin in its two wins and a minus-14.5 mark in its two losses.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2-2): First-year coach Lonnie Tyndall’s pressure defense continued to work its magic as Tennessee converted Kansas’ 16 turnovers into 24 points, and the Volunteers are averaging 18.5 points off miscues through four contests – accounting for 27.4 percent of their offense. Tennessee has done itself no favors from the foul line, however, shooting a SEC-low 61.5 percent. Freshman sharpshooter Detrick Mostella drilled four 3-pointers Friday and has carried the Volunteers’ attack beyond the arc, hitting seven of the team’s 19 triples this season despite playing no more than 22 minutes in any game.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (3-3): Guard Matt Carlino, who set a tournament record with 38 points in Thursday’s opening-round win, finished with 14 versus the Spartans. The Golden Eagles continued to collect turnovers at a high rate in Friday’s loss and have forced an average of 17.5 through six contests. Steve Taylor Jr. – the lone eligible Marquette player that stands at least 6-7 – gave his team a scare when he suffered an ankle injury in the second half against Michigan State, but first-year coach Steve Wojciechowski said after the game that he expects Taylor to be ready for Sunday.

TIP-INS

1. Carlino needs 22 points on Sunday to break the tournament record of 73, set by Kansas State’s Michael Beasley in 2007.

2. Tennessee players have fouled out six times through four games and rank second in Division I with 26.8 fouls per game.

3. Volunteers freshman F Jabari McGhee is shooting 69.2 percent from the field and 14 of his 20 rebounds this season have come on the offensive end.

PREDICTION: Marquette 71, Tennessee 67