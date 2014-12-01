(Updated: CHANGES Moore’s rebounds from “14” to “13” in graph 3 CHANGES “12:20” to “12:04” and “less than six” to “5 1/2” in graph 3 CORRECTS first note in GAME NOTEBOOK)

Marquette 67, Tennessee 59: Freshman Duane Wilson scored a season-high 30 points as the Golden Eagles downed the Volunteers in the third-place game of the Orlando Classic.

Duane Wilson nailed a personal-best five 3-pointers for Marquette (4-3), which shot a season-high 53.5 percent and committed only nine turnovers. Derrick Wilson made all four of his field goals to finish with 11 points and was the only other Golden Eagle to finish in double figures.

Armani Moore tallied 18 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for Tennessee (2-3), which collected 18 offensive boards and held a 40-22 rebounding edge but could overcome a 3-for-20 effort beyond the arc. Josh Richardson chipped in with nine points while Kevin Punter and Robert Hubbs III added eight apiece for the Volunteers.

Tennessee began the game with a 9-0 spurt and led by 11 with 12:04 left in the first half before Deonte Burton and Duane Wilson combined for the first nine points of 13-3 run that allowed Marquette to close within a point 5 1/2 minutes later. Jajuan Johnson nailed a jumper and gave the Golden Eagles the lead for good with a layup with just under four minutes to play during an 11-2 push that allowed Marquette to take a 35-30 edge into the break.

The lead increased to nine early in the second half on a bucket by Steve Taylor Jr. before Moore ended a 4 1/2-minute field-goal drought spanning both halves with a jumper, sparking a 13-5 surge. Duane Wilson answered with consecutive 3-pointers during an 11-2 push that left Marquette with a 55-45 edge with just over seven minutes to play and the Golden Eagles did not allow the margin to slip past six the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marquette outscored Tennessee 28-22 in the paint, but only six of those points for the Golden Eagles came after intermission. … The Volunteers, who were whistled for 24 fouls, have committed at least 22 in every game. … Golden Eagles G Matt Carlino, who set a tournament record with 38 points on Thursday, managed only six points on Sunday.