Rebels top Vols, but guard hospitalized after seizure

Terence Davis and Sebastian Saiz recorded double-doubles to help Ole Miss beat Tennessee 80-69 in a Southeastern Conference game that featured a scary moment Tuesday night at The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss.

Ole Miss senior guard Rasheed Brooks was taken off the court on a stretcher after having a seizure early in the second half. He was transported to a hospital, and the school subsequently said he was in stable condition and undergoing tests.

Davis had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Ole Miss (11-7, 2-4 Southeastern Conference). Saiz had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Justas Furmanavicius put up 15 points and nine rebounds for the Rebels. Breein Tyree also scored 15 points.

Robert Hubbs III posted 15 points and seven rebounds for Tennessee (9-9, 2-4). Lamonte Turner came off the bench to post 15 points and five assists, and Jordan Bowden scored 14 points.

The game was tied at the half, but the Volunteers started the second period with a 14-1 run to take a 52-39 lead on a layup by Admiral Schofield. The Rebels battled back to cut the deficit to single digits, got within two on a basket by Tyree and took a 57-56 lead on a three-point play by Davis.

The lead changed hands a few times before Ole Miss mounted a 6-1 run to take a 66-61 lead on a jumper by Cullen Neal. Tennessee got within one on two free throws by Lew Evans, but big baskets by Davis and Furmanavicius fueled a 10-0 run that helped the Rebels hold on.

The teams exchanged leads a number of times early in the opening half. Ole Miss was clinging to a 16-14 lead when Marcanvis Hymon scored to spark a 9-0 run that put Ole Miss up 25-14.

Tennessee battled back to cut the deficit to three on a 3-pointer by Bowden. Ole Miss stretched the lead to seven on a couple of occasions in the final minutes of the first period, but Tennessee closed the half with a 7-0 run and tied the game on a 3-pointer by Turner.