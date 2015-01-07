Preview: Tennessee at Mississippi State

Tennessee carries some significant momentum into conference play as it visits Mississippi State on Wednesday in the SEC opener for both teams. The Volunteers have been victorious in four straight outings and boast six wins in their last seven games following a 2-3 start. Conference play is a different animal, though, and coach Donnie Tyndall told reporters, “We’ve got to understand that our margin of error is so small. We’ve got to improve every day.”

The Bulldogs have found some stable ground of late after a string of five straight losses while winning two of their last three, including a 62-55 decision over Florida State last time out. Guard I.J. Ready saw Mississippi State’s latest effort as a good sign as its most crucial stretch of the schedule approaches. “We got everybody back together and played with the type of energy we need to have,” Ready told reporters. “Where we were (before) as a team was not acceptable because we are better than that.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT TENNESSEE (8-4): Forward Armani Moore is a player to watch after the junior totaled 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to finish just three helpers short of the second triple-double in program history in the Volunteers’ 71-61 triumph over East Tennessee State on New Year’s Eve. Tyndall told reporters that Moore’s toughness is his most valuable characteristic, telling reporters, “Armani’s got a game that some people will say is not the prettiest but he’s my type of dude.” Josh Richardson paces the Tennessee offense with a team-leading 16.5 points and 3.6 assists per game, while Kevin Punter carries an average of 10.5 points and Moore contributes 9.8 to go along with a team-high 6.9 rebounds.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (7-6): After snapping their five-game skid with a home win over Jacksonville Dec. 23, the Bulldogs suffered a setback a week later, getting thoroughly handled in their own building by McNeese State in a 66-47 loss. It was a blip on the radar, according to coach Rick Ray, who told reporters after the win over Florida State, “The reality is, we are a good basketball team. The guys needed that win, the coaching staff needed that win (and) Bulldog Nation needed that win.” Roquez Johnson and Fred Thomas each average 10.8 points for Mississippi State, while Gavin Ware adds 10.4 to go along with 5.8 rebounds that ties Johnson for the team lead.

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee has beaten Mississippi State three straight times and has won nine of the last 12 meetings.

2. The Bulldogs allow a mere 57.8 points per game and limit opponents to 29.3 rebounds per game, leading the SEC.

3. Richardson has been neutralized in four career games against Mississippi State, averaging only 6.8 points.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 67, Tennessee 61