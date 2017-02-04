Red-hot Tennessee looks to keep rolling when it travels to face Mississippi State in an SEC contest Saturday afternoon. The Volunteers have won four straight, a streak started with a win over the Bulldogs, while Mississippi State is looking to snap a two-game losing streak, which includes a 27-point setback to rival Ole Miss on Tuesday.

Coach Rick Barnes' squad has just two double-figure scorers, led by senior Robert Hubbs III's 14.8-ppg average, but it's been the team's defense that has helped power the winning streak. The team's last four opponents have combined to shoot 40.8 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from 3-point range. Ben Howland will be looking to get his team to bounce back from perhaps its worst showing of the season, tying its second-lowest point total of the campaign while registering its worst losing margin. Sophomore guard Quinndary Weatherspoon is the player to watch for the Bulldogs, as he averages 17.5 points to lead the team.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT TENNESSEE (13-9, 5-4 SEC): The Volunteers' recent surge has been powered by some solid interior play, with Hubbs, Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams combining to make it hard for opposing defenses to worry about the perimeter. Those three combined for 46 of the team's 87 points in a win at Auburn on Tuesday, following dominating games against Kentucky (43 of 82 points) and Mississippi State (51 of 91) during the streak. Schofield is shooting 58.1 percent from the field during the four-game winning streak, while Williams is hitting 53.2 percent of his shots, forcing defenses to pack it inside and opening things up for the Vols' shooters on the perimeter.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (13-8, 4-5): Injuries take their toll on a team over the long season, but the Bulldogs got hit hard with ailments against Ole Miss, particularly at point guard. I.J. Ready was unable to play after suffering a calf injury in the team's previous outing, while Lamar Peters missed most of the second half against the Rebels after suffering a hip pointer. Without either point guard available for long stretches of the game, the Bulldogs struggled, committing 19 turnovers while struggling to put a consistent attack together in the half court, and both players are questionable to play against the Volunteers.

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee has led each of its last two games wire-to-wire, and dating back to the Volunteers' Jan. 24 win over Kentucky, they've not trailed in their last 106 minutes and 16 seconds of game action.

2. Over his last five games, Bulldogs freshman F Schnider Herard is 15-of-20 from the field, and he's had his only three career double-figure scoring games in the team's last six contests.

3. The Volunteers were just 1-11 in true road games a year ago, with their lone victory coming at Mississippi State.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 78, Mississippi State 70