Mississippi State rallies to beat Tennessee

Mississippi State overcame a 19-point deficit with a furious second-half comeback to beat Tennessee 64-59 on Saturday afternoon in SEC play at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.

Mario Kegler had a team-best 17 points for the Bulldogs (14-8, 5-5). Freshman center Schnider Herard added 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Jordan Bone had a team-high 13 points for Tennessee (13-10, 5-5).

The Volunteers scored the game's first 12 points and used an early second-half run to go up 41-23. But Mississippi State refused to go away and the Bulldogs took the lead during a 17-3 run which started with less than 10 minutes left.

Sophomore guard Xavian Stapleton hit a key 3-pointer which gave Mississippi State its first lead at 54-53 with 4:22 left. Stapleton ended the game with 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting, and he notched a double-double with 11 rebounds.

After a dismal, 7-for-35 shooting effort in the first 20 minutes, Mississippi State shot 42.4 percent in the second half and outscored the Volunteers 43-26, in the second half.

Both teams struggled at the free-throw line, which came back to bite Tennessee. The Volunteers were just 10-of-22 from the foul line, while Mississippi State was able to overcome a 15-for-31 (48 percent) showing at the charity stripe.

Mississippi State also owned a 55-45 advantage on the glass.

Freshman forward Grant Williams was the only other Volunteers' player in double figures with 11 points. Bone and Williams combined to go 10-for-25 from the floor, but the rest of the Tennessee squad was a combined 12-for-32.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for coach Rick Barnes' Volunteers. Tennessee started that streak with a win over Mississippi State on Jan. 21. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, snapped a two-game skid with the comeback win.