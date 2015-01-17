Preview: Tennessee at Missouri

Tennessee looks to continue its strong start to SEC play when the Volunteers travel to Missouri to take on the Tigers on Saturday. The Volunteers are coming off an uneven stretch in which they had a five-game losing streak snapped by Alabama but rebounded for a 74-69 win over No. 19 Arkansas on Tuesday. The Tigers hope to bounce back from a demoralizing 86-37 loss at top-ranked Kentucky on Tuesday and have lost two straight since opening the SEC slate with an overtime win over LSU.

The Vols are beginning to build a respectable resume for postseason consideration, but they have to continue to protect their home court while stealing wins on the road, and Missouri is a prime target for the latter. “We beat Butler when they were No. 15, and we beat Arkansas when they were No. 19,” Tennessee guard Josh Richardson told reporters. “Just knowing that we can play with anybody, we should have a lot of confidence going into every game.” Missouri leads the series 5-4 and has won all three meetings at home.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT TENNESSEE (10-5, 2-1 SEC): The Vols don’t tend to light up the scoreboard, as only two players average double-digit scoring. Richardson (16.4 points) is the go-to guy, but junior college transfer Kevin Punter (10.1 points) also has made an impact. Armani Moore (9.3 points, 6.9 rebounds) is steady in the post, and sophomore Robert Hubbs III (5.6 points) put up a career-high 16 points against Arkansas. Tennessee is fairly tough at the defensive end but has trouble guarding the perimeter, allowing 37.5 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT MISSOURI (7-9, 1-2): The young Tigers showed signs of coming around toward the end of the non-conference slate and in their first two SEC contests, but they were no match for Kentucky. Big man Keanu Post has emerged as strong presence inside of late, averaging 8.3 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past four games and complementing leading scorer Johnathan Williams III (13 points, 6.8 rebounds) in the frontcourt. The Tigers have been without one of their top offensive players in freshman guard Montaque Gill-Caesar (11.5 points) for the past two games because of sore back, and he isn’t expected to return Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee, which opened the SEC slate with a win at Mississippi State on Jan. 7, has not won its first two conference road games since 2009.

2. Missouri is 5-0 when it attempts more free throws than its opponent.

3. Richardson needs 15 points to reach 1,000 in his career.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 67, Missouri 61