Preview: Tennessee at Missouri

Missouri’s best remaining chance to find the win column might come Saturday, when the woeful club hosts a Tennessee team that has struggled on the road. Missouri has lost nine straight games but hopes to stop the skid by preying on the Volunteers, who are 1-10 away from home and have lost three straight road contests.

The Volunteers have won two straight in the series, including a 59-51 victory in their most recent trip to Missouri last January. Tennessee is coming off a dominant 71-45 home win over Auburn on Tuesday and aiming for its first back-to-back Southeastern Conference triumphs of the season. It will be a welcomed matchup for both teams, as each is undersized in the post and has a tough time competing on the boards. The game has been dubbed the “Rally For Rhyan” to raise awareness for pediatric cancer in support of Missouri assistant coach Brad Loos’ 5-year-old daughter, Rhyan, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in October.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT TENNESSEE (12-12, 5-6 SEC): One-time Missouri commitment Kevin Punter (22.4 points) carries the Vols at the offensive end and shoots 46.9 percent - tops among SEC guards. Swingman Armani Moore (11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds), who posted a double-double in last season’s meeting with the Tigers, plays bigger than his 6-4 frame and could be a matchup problem for Missouri. Robert Hubbs III (11.5 points) has been a spark off the bench and led the Vols with 20 points in 25 minutes against Auburn.

ABOUT MISSOURI (8-16, 1-10): The Tigers have been prone to slow starts and long scoring droughts that have put them in deep holes. They’ve had difficulty erasing those deficits without a dynamic scorer, as freshman forward Kevin Puryear (11.3 points) and junior guard Wes Clark (10 points) are the only double-digit scorers, but neither consistently has put up big numbers. Senior forward Ryan Rosburg (5.8 points) has come on strong late in the season and is coming off his first career double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds in an 86-71 loss at Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee G Detrick Mostella has made a 3-pointer in 15 straight games and has shot 48 percent from beyond the arc in the team’s five SEC wins.

2. The Volunteers lead the conference in free-throw percentage (74.5), and Punter is 48-of-54 from the line over his last eight games.

3. Missouri is 0-16 when tied or trailing at halftime.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 75, Missouri 71